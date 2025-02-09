I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5: Yuke confronts the Thunder Pike and a new mission begins

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5, titled Mission, was released on February 8, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It marked Yuke and the Clover Party's promotion to a higher rank. Episode 4 mainly focused on worldbuilding by dropping lore about elves and their longstanding feud with dark elves and orcs.

The episode also depicted Yuke's closest fight against a Shadow Stalker while simultaneously laying seeds for a dungeon break that is slowly coming to the surface.

While many fans expected the Thunder Pike to make an appearance, they did not appear in episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 highlights

Rain comforting Yuke as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 starts with the Thunder Pike party, Yuke's former team, as they are struggling with their latest mission and begin to fight with each other, highlighting their conflictive nature.

Moreover, the scene then switches to them going back to the guild and dealing with the threat of a demotion for not performing in their missions, which leads to Simon having the idea of getting the protagonist back into the fold for a mission.

When it comes to the protagonist's side, Yuke and the Earthys appear in town after the issues with the Dark Elves and their fights in the previous episode.

This time around, though, the Clover Party is looking for a house to stay in, although Yuke was initially expecting the girls to live on their own, but they insisted he could stay with them.

As he goes to the guild, Yuke receives the Thunder Pike's invitation to go to the Achromatic Darkness quest, which was a dream of his, but he rejects it because of the hardship he went through with that party in the past.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 then has him walking with Rain in town and being confronted by Simon, with the protagonist making his stand and saying he doesn't want to work with them again.

Marina and Silk as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 then features Yuke reuniting with Benwood, who mentions the possibility of an Overflow and Stampede across the land, much to their surprise.

Moreover, he insists on the possibility of the protagonist helping Thunder Pike in their quest, but he also reiterates that he doesn't want to do it.

The next portion of the episode has Yuke talking with the rest of the Clover Party about his fear of something happening to them if they go on that mission, but they manage to convince him to go.

Nene Shilfindle as introduced in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 then has them reunite with Benwood as they all agree that this quest is harder than beating the odd dungeon monster, which is why Mamal sets them up with a new ally for this mission, who is a former thief and now ninja named Nene Shilfindle.

Final thoughts

Silk as seen in the series' promotional intro (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 6 will be released on February 16, 2025, and will mainly focus on the Clover Party as they prepare for the Achromatic Darkness quest, which is bound to present a series of problems for this team.

Moreover, it is very likely that the Thunder Pike Party is going to feature as well while slowly introducing the character of Nene into the protagonists' team as the story explains her abilities.

