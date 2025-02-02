I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4: Yuke's close encounter with a Shadow Stalker

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4, titled Shadow Stalker, was released on February 1, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. It marked Yuke and the Clover Party's promotion to a higher rank. Episode 4 mainly focused on worldbuilding by dropping lore about elves and their longstanding feud with dark elves and orcs.

The episode also depicted Yuke's closest fight against a Shadow Stalker while simultaneously laying seeds for a dungeon break that is slowly coming to the surface. While many fans expected the Thunder Pike to make an appearance, they did not appear in episode 4.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 highlights

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4: Clover Party (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 broke away from the setting established in episode 3 and depicted Yuke breaking the news of an adventurer gear company, Earthys, wanting to sponsor an advertisement for the Clover Party. The sponsorship required the Clover Party to explore the Aion Ruins Dungeon while wearing Earthys' gear, and the recording of this quest would later be used by Earthys for advertisements.

The gear used by the party members would be an additional reward, along with a large cash prize. Seizing the opportunity, the entire party accepted and explored the dungeon. Along the way, they encountered a band of Orcs.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4: Silk (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

While the rest of the party remained level-headed, Silk reacted strongly to the Orcs, as the Dark Elves were once enslaved by the Orc population. The Orc party was eventually defeated, and they dropped a rare magic scroll, making the Clover Party wonder why they even had it.

The party reached the lower floors of the dungeon, where Aria mentioned the dungeon’s low difficulty. Yuke revealed that the dungeon was once swarmed with Shadow Stalkers, powerful monsters that haven’t been seen in the last decade.

Shadow Stalker as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Unfortunately, Aria spotted a Shadow Stalker preparing to ambush from a higher floor. Despite no entity being able to break through the barriers separating the dungeon floors, the Shadow Stalker broke through and quickly incapacitated Yuke and Aria.

Rain and Silk managed to push back the unnaturally strong Shadow Stalker, allowing Aria and Yuke to recover and defeat the odd dungeon monster. Rain later analyzed the Shadow Stalker's energy, noting it was in disarray and shouldn't have existed in that state.

Yuke took this as a sign of an upcoming dungeon overflow. The episode ends with the party completing their quest and reporting back to the guild about the strange Shadow Stalker and the signs of a dungeon overflow.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 will be released on February 9, 2025, and will mainly focus on the Clover Party as they spend their free time in a new town. While episode 4 skipped over a very important sequence within Yuke's mind, it is possible that the important plotline stemming from the sequence will be delivered in future episodes.

