I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 will be released on February 8, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Multiple networks in Japan, including BS Nippon TV, will broadcast the episode. It is one of the few fantasy anime series airing during Winter 2025. The series primarily adapts the light novel, I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!.

Episode 4 mainly focused on the Clover Party's newfound success, along with their first sponsored dungeon stream. While the episode skipped a few major story points compared to the original source material, it still progressed the plot neatly. It also laid the seeds for a future dungeon overflow calamity.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 is scheduled for a release at 12:55 am JST on February 9, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime release season. The series consists of a total of 24 episodes, which will be released in two consecutive cours. The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

February 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

February 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

February 8, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other Japanese networks. For Japanese viewers, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

For global audiences, the series will be available for streaming as part of Crunchyroll's Winter 2025 anime catalog, Netflix, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4

The Shadow Stalker as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 4 broke away from the narrative set in episode 3 and depicted Yuke as he revealed that the popular adventuring gear workshop, Earthys, wanted to sponsor a quest for the Clover Party.

The quest was an exploration mission, requiring the party to reach the lowest level of the Aion Ruins Dungeon while wearing gear made by the Earthys workshop. The recording of the quest was later intended to be used as an advertisement by the sponsoring party.

Although the entire party progressed through the quest and nearly completed it with relative ease, they encountered a Shadow Stalker, a monster that hadn't been seen in the last ten years.

The party eventually defeated it after much effort, despite Yuke being temporarily incapacitated. The episode ended with the entire party returning from the quest and spending time together after submitting their reports on the unusual Shadow Stalker and a possible dungeon overflow.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 5 will focus on the Clover Party as they use their free time to explore the current town. Episode 4 conveniently laid the foundation for an upcoming disaster, but it will be some time before the dungeon overflow and Thunder Pike come back into play.

