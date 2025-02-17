My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official website and Netflix. After that, the episode will be streamed globally on Netflix, with English subs.

Ad

In the previous episode, Kiyoka Kudo and Miyo Saimori went to the shrine to begin the New Year on a promising note. However, after leaving the shrine, they saw a commotion caused by the Gifted Communion members, who demonstrated their powers to influence the common folk.

At the same time, the episode saw Kiyoka take Miyo to the Imperial Castle on Prince Takaihito's orders, who wanted the unit to protect him and Miyo from Naoshi Usui's danger. At the same time, the episode witnessed Miyo confront another vision. Considering how the episode tantalizingly ended, fans can't wait for the release of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8.

Ad

Trending

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 release date and time

Kiyoka Kudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

According to the anime's official site and the usual release schedule, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent channels in Japan.

Ad

However, because of the varying time zones, most interested anime lovers can access My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 at different times.

The release dates and timings for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 8:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 24, 2025 1:30 PM Central European Time Monday, February 24, 2025 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 7 PM Philippines Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 11 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8?

Prince Takaihito, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can catch the television broadcast of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 on Tokyo MX and later on BS11, TV Aichi, Sun TV, KBS Tokyo, and other pertinent networks. In addition, the episode will be digitally distributed on ABEMA, Lemino, and other platforms.

Ad

Besides these mediums, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 will be available worldwide on Netflix, with English subtitles. Unfortunately, the episode and the series won't be available on Crunchyroll or other platforms.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode kicks off with Miyo and Kiyoka sharing an intimate moment on New Year's Eve, where they share their second kiss. Kiyoka acknowledges how happy the past year has been, especially because he met Miyo. After that, the episode shifts to Takaihito's castle, where Masashi Ookaito and Takakura are summoned.

Takaihito tells Masashi to go ahead with their plans and keep the emperor's disappearance a secret from the public for now. At the same time, he senses a calamity looming large. At this moment, Takakura asks Takaihito about his latest visions.

Ad

Takaihito realizes that the Lord Keeper must have seen through his ambivalent state of mind. Takakura thinks the Prince must have been unsettled as he feels there will be a sacrifice they have to make in the future. Elsewhere, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo are on their way to visit the shrine to celebrate the New Year.

Miyo and Kiyoka on New Year's Day (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Even though it's a new day, Miyo Saimori can't get over the last night's kiss. However, since Kiyoka isn't distressed like her, Miyo wonders whether it's a normal affair for him. Yet, at the same time, she doesn't want to react that much. Finally, the duo arrives at the shrine.

Ad

During their conversation, Miyo explains to Kiyoka how she used to spend New Year's Day at the Saimori household with the servants. In other words, she wasn't allowed to step outside the mansion. That's why, it's a special feeling for Miyo to be able to visit the shrine with Kiyoa Kudo.

She prays to God that may forever stay with Kiyoka. While leaving the shrine, Kiyoka asks Miyo what she wished for. Kiyoka Kudo says that normally she wishes for the peace of the Imperial Capital's people. However, this year, he has added a new wish: He wants to be with Miyo forever.

Ad

The Gifted Communion's members (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After leaving the shrine, the duo suddenly notices a commotion in the streets. The episode then shows a few cult members from the Gifted Communion demonstrating their powers to influence the crowd. They have also brought a Grotesquerie, visible to everyone, including Miyo.

Ad

The cult members claim that unlike the government, who try to hide the Grotesquerie's existence, they have the power to exterminate them and share the power with others. At this moment, Yoshito and his unit arrive at the scene after getting Kiyoka's hidden message. Kiyoka Kudo fears the expansive influence the Gifted Communion may have over the common folks.

At night, Kiyoka is summoned by Masashi to the headquarters. Masashi asks Kiyoka whether he knows about Takaihito's plans. During their conversation, the soldiers discuss how the daily newspapers have begun covering the Gifted Communion's activities.

Ad

Miyo's dream, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

On the other hand, Miyo Saimori dreams of another moment from the past, featuring her mother, Sumi, and Naoshi Usui. Interestingly, she observes how Naoshi is staring at her. Perplexed, she tells Kiyoka about the dream the next day. Meanwhile, Kiyoka Kudo takes Miyo to the Imperial Castle on Prince Takaihito's orders. The Prince speculates that Naoshi Usui might target him and Miyo.

Ad

That's why, Kiyoka and others will stay in the castle for a few days. At the castle, Miyo meets Yurie and Hazuki, who will be staying with her. In addition, she meets Arata Usuba, who has been assigned as her bodyguard. During a conversation, Miyo asks Arata to tell her about the extent of her Dream-Sight powers.

Arata feels something could be preventing Miyo from awakening her full potential. Later, Kiyoka Kudo urges Miyo to open up more. Since Miyo tends to suppress her emotions, Kiyoka thinks it can be a reason why she cannot comprehend her powers. After meeting Miyo, Kiyoka goes to Yoshito for a meeting. During the meeting, he realizes that there could be another traitor among them.

Ad

What to expect in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8? (speculative)

Arata Usuba, as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Considering how the latest episode ended, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 will likely show Miyo learning more about her powers from Arata and the etiquette of a lady from Hazuki.

Ad

In addition, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 8 might show the actual reason behind Arata Usuba's sudden change in behavior. Undoubtedly, he has been absent-minded ever since he met Naoshi. As such, the episode might show his true desire.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback