Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw the official announcement of Sung Jinwoo as the country's 10th S-ranked Hunter. This was followed by the protagonist immediately rushing for the Demon Castle, looking for the last element he needed to produce the Elixir of Life.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 will be released on February 23, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday February 22, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday February 22, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday February 22, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday February 22, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday February 22, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday February 22, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday February 23, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday February 23, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, just like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 recap

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, titled The10th S-rank Hunter, commenced with a focus on the Hunter Association where the media roamed around looking for someone. As Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-In arrived at the sight, the media asked them about Lee Minsung. The two were unaware of this Hunter and kept their attention on Sung Jinwoo's reappraisal.

The episode then focused on Lee Minsung's speech where he pledged to serve the masses after some time as an actor. He was expected to awaken as an A-rank and from the looks of it, the character was desperate for attention. As he was continuing his attention-seeking act, Jinwoo interrupted.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lee Minsung's guard tried to tell Sung Jinwoo to leave but Go Gunhee arrived and personally escorted the male protagonist inside the Association. Sung Jinwoo's reappraisal began with the protagonist showcasing his summoning ability, followed by an appraisal test. Afterward, Jinwoo finally got his Hunter card and was officially announced as an S-ranked Hunter.

As he was rushing to leave, the media stopped him and broadcasted his face all around the country. The episode then shifted to a shop where Sung Jinwoo had stopped to buy some equipment. After learning about the prices, Jinwoo bought a cloak and a new dagger. The next day, Jinwoo left home and reached the entrance to the Demon Castle with Jinhoo.

Inside the Demon Castle, Jinwoo wreaked havoc with his shadow army. This was also the first time Kargalgan's shadow, Tusk, showcased his powers. The episode ended with Jinwoo intimidating some opponents with his aura as an S-ranked Hunter.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8: What to expect? (speculative)

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 8 is titled Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out. As given from the vague title, the next episode might see the arrival of another powerful foe before the main protagonist.

While it is hard to pinpoint who might this be, it might be a perfect warm-up before the arrival of this 'Baran' character who would grant Jinwoo the last piece to achieving the Elixir of Life. However, will Jinwoo obtain the Elixir of Life with all the elements at hand?

