My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 review: Kinema Citrus perfectly sets up the calm before the storm

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7, titled A New Year's Commotion, featured a suspenseful narrative, setting up the storm that's yet to come to the lives of Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, and those surrounding them. The episode perfectly summed up what calm before the storm means.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 featured many beautiful moments between Miyo and Kiyoka, including their second kiss. At the same time, the episode featured the Gifted Communion members, exercising their influence on the common folk through a demonstration of observable Grotesqueries.

At the same time, the episode subtly highlighted the importance of Prince Takaihito in the present narrative. Aside from the narrative points, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 was enriched with beautiful animation and frames.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 review: Analyzing Kinema Citrus' approach to the narrative

Miyo and Kiyoka on New Year's Eve (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Right from the onset, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 showed a brilliant blend of foreboding and heartwarming notes, setting up the stage for the rest of the episode's runtime. Picking up the events from the previous episode, the seventh installment showcased Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo sharing a moment between themselves on New Year's Eve.

The duo shared their second kiss after a heartfelt confession from Kiyoka that his past year has been decent primarily because he met Miyo. While their first kiss was under the brightly lit moon, the second kiss was touched with the warmth of the fireplace and the cozy interior of Kiyoka's mansion. As snow fell outside, the duo's eyes flickered with unadulterated passion.

However, beneath the cozy and warm atmosphere, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 had a storm brewing. Kinema Citrus has done a fabulous job of portraying that aspect by projecting these two contrasting elements - the warmth of the interior and the chilly snow on the outside - together.

Prince Takaihito, as seen in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After setting up the premise, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 moved to Prince Takaihito's palace, where he summoned Takakura and Masashi for an urgent meeting. The political talks were touched with a hint of mystery, foreshadowing a sacrifice the characters have to make in the future.

That's precisely why Takaihito appeared apprehensive. Interestingly, Takakura was intelligent enough to see through the Prince's mindset. At that moment, the episode teased that Takaihito had a plan in his mind, which he shared with Takakura and Masashi. However, the narrative prevented from informing fans about it.

Following that, the narrative of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 switched to Miyo and Kiyoka taking a stroll through the streets on New Year's Day. Kinema Citrus has done a decent job portraying Miyo Saimori's mental monologue, as she continuously replayed the moments of her second kiss with Kiyoka.

Miyo and Kiyoka at the shrine (Image via Kinema Citrus)

She wondered whether it wasn't a normal affair for her fiance. Kinema Citrus has faithfully adapted the events to showcase Miyo and Kiyoka Kudo's New Year's Day date. The duo went to a shrine, prayed together, and had a fabulous time. In fact, the episode also revealed how Miyo never went to a shrine before on New Year's Day when she was at the Saimoris.

However, the major intriguing moment of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 came after that, when Miyo and Kiyoka were returning from the shrine. Amid the bustling crowd on the streets, Kiyoka and Miyo observed a few cult members from the Gifted Communion demonstrating their powers to kill a Grotesquerie.

Interestingly, they brought a Grotesquerie that others could see. According to My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7, the Gifted Communion members wanted to influence the crowd into joining them. They also claimed that the government had been hiding such Grotesquerie's existence from the masses.

A member of the Gifted Communion (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Eventually, the situation was put under control by Yoshito and his team from the Special Anti-Grotesquerie team, whom Kiyoka Kudo informed via a crane. Yet, Kiyoka feared that the Gifted Communion's influence had already spread across the cities. Following that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 switched to the Imperial Capital, where Masashi summoned Kiyoka to an urgent meeting.

The scene was slightly different from the light novels, where Miyo Saimori accompanied Kiyoka to the meeting. Moreover, the light novels also revealed that Miyo and Kiyoka were instructed to go to Prince Takaihito's Imperial Castle. Instead, the anime directly saw Miyo and Kiyoka go to the castle, without any further revelation.

Miyo's dream in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yet, before that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 featured a captivating dream sequence. Miyo Saimori saw another vision from the past, featuring her mother Sumi, and Naoshi Usui. The most perplexing aspect of that dream sequence was that Naoshi directly looked at Miyo. She couldn't fathom how someone inside a dream could see her.

Kinema Citrus had done well to capture the tension and unease Miyo felt during that scene. It also contributed to the episode's foreboding atmosphere. Eventually, the episode reached the ending segment, with Miyo and Kiyoka arriving at the Imperial Castle. Miyo learned that Takaihito wanted her and Kiyoka to live in the castle for a few days.

Miyo and Kiyoka on their way to Takaihito's castle (Image via Kinema Citrus)

He speculated that Miyo Saimori and he were the most susceptible to Naoshi Usui's danger. With them being the targets, it was wise to live within the closed doors of the castle. That's why, Miyo was prohibited from exiting the castle's premises. Moreover, to ensure she felt comfortable, Kiyoka Kudo brought Yurie and Hazuki.

Hazuki wanted to continue teaching Miyo the etiquette of a lady. At the same time, Arata Usuba was assigned as Miyo's bodyguard. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 showcased an interesting moment between Arata and Miyo, where Miyo asked Arata if he could teach her more about her powers.

Kiyoka and Miyo at the castle (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Arata Usuba bluntly told Miyo that she had something which has been blocking her from awakening the full extent of her Dream-Sight abilities. Later, Kiyoka urged Miyo to open up more. He felt Miyo's tendency to suppress her emotions was the major reason why she couldn't understand her powers.

Finally, the episode saw Kiyoka arrange a meeting with Yoshito and Kaoruko Jinnouchi (virtually). After their meeting, he was convinced that they might have another traitor. This way, Kinema Citrus perfectly ended the narrative in a foreboding note.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 review: Animation, production, and final thoughts

Takaihito's castle in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

From an animation perspective, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 was as picturesque as it could get. The episode had some brilliant frames and art. In terms of storyboards, the episode truly had everything a light novel reader could ask for.

The vibrant colors on the captivating backgrounds and the refined art for the character injected life into the narrative. Production-wise, the episode was rich with high-class animation, music, and direction. The subtle changes from the light novels added a fine touch to the episode. In fact, the voice actors maintained their terrific performance.

Miyo Saimori in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Overall, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 7 was the definition of "calm before the storm." The narrative and Kinema Citrus' production perfectly explored this fact, juxtaposing the contrasting elements together.

At one side, the episode had the heartwarming moments between Miyo and Kiyoka, while on the other side, it had an ominous vibe, with the Gifted Communion members' demonstration, and the revelation of a second traitor. Now, it remains to be seen how Miyo and others can tackle the storm that's about to hit them.

