My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 review: Miyo's confession gets the grand treatment in Kinema Citrus' production

Produced by Kinema Citrus, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11, titled A Resolute Departure, showcased Miyo Saimori in a completely different light. She was no longer a timid girl who couldn't confront her fears head-on. Instead, with astute mastery over her Dream-Sight powers, Miyo embarked on a journey to rescue her fiance from Naoshi Usui and the Gifted Communion's clutches.

Yet, that's only one of the aspects the episode had to deliver. To many, the real charm of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 would be Miyo Saimori's emotional confession to Kiyoka Kudo. After finally rescuing him, Miyo couldn't help but tell Kiyoka how much she loved him.

Accompanied by a marvelous OST and voice acting, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 brought Miyo and Kiyoka's one of the best moments in the light novels to life. Obviously, Kinema Citrus deserves praise for delivering a fine episode to fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11.

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 review: Exploring Kinema Citrus' production and Miyo's confession

Miyo and Kiyo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 added another feather of excellence to Miyo's growth from being a weak and timid character to a strong woman. Backed against the wall, Miyo wanted to find a way to awaken her powers and head to her fiance, Kiyoka Kudo's rescue.

After finally awakening her powers in episode 10, Miyo finally embarked on her mission. She confronted a few visions in her dreams and realized what her next steps had to be. Her fragmented dreams led her to the military ground, where she urged Yoshito Godo and Kazushi to lend her their strength to find her husband.

She assured them that she could find Kiyoka Kudo's location using her Dream-Sight powers. Rightly so, Kinema Citrus perfectly portrayed Miyo Saimori's assured self. She was assured of her actions with utmost clarity. The girl's sheer screen presence was the primary highlight of My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11.

Yoshito and Kazushi (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Obviously, it wouldn't have been possible without Reina Ueda's outstanding performance as she enlivened Miyo's character. The esteemed voice actor brought a change in Miyo's character where she had a more positive approach all the while retaining her calm demeanor.

This perfect coalescence of assuredness and modesty allowed Miyo to shine in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11. After requesting Yoshito and Kazushi, who promised to become her bodyguard, Miyo went to meet Kiyoka Kudo's father, Tadakiyo Kudo, who sojourned at the Imperial Castle. Interestingly, Tadakiyo revealed that his son, Kiyoka, had requested to be there in his absence to ensure Miyo's protection.

Therefore, Tadakiyo Kudo accepted Miyo's earnest request to lend his strength to her mission in a heartbeat. Shortly after that, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 showcased a meeting between Miyo and Fuyu at the castle. Undoubtedly, their meeting in the episode showcased was a stark contrast compared to their first encounter in the Kudo mansion.

Fuyu Kudo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Fuyu, who acknowledged Miyo as her son's bride-to-be, reminded her that she was lucky enough to get to both love and perform duties as a bride for Kiyoka. In her own way, Fuyu Kudo pushed Miyo to continue on her mission to find Kiyoka. To some extent, she had full faith in the girl, even though she never outrightly said so.

From a narrative perspective, My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 covered the major events from volume 6 of Akumi Agitogi's light novel series. However, as it usually happens with any anime adaptation from light novels, Kinema Citrus had to shorten a few events to meet the run-time. For example, Miyo's meeting with her grandfather at the Usuba mansion didn't have the same impact as in the light novel where it was more fleshed out.

In My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11, Miyo Saimori appreciated her grandfather's concern for her. Yet, she assured him that she would return and eventually invite him for her marriage to Kiyoka in Spring. Even though the scene was short, it had a massive impact from a narrative point of view.

Miyo uses her Dream-Sight powers (Image via Kinema Citrus)

It was one of the instances where Miyo showed her confidence as a character. In the first installment, she could never voice her opinions. However, Kiyoka Kudo's love and guidance acted as a catalyst for her to find her own identity. She was no longer the Miyo from the first installment where she was cooped up inside the Saimori household.

After that, the narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 moved to Miyo Saimori initiating her "rescue operation." With Kiyoka Kudo's Shikigami, Kiyo, and Kazushi by her side, she went to the Imperial Headquarters where Kiyoka was imprisoned. Guided by the visions from her dreams, Miyo could finally enter the prison cell.

Eventually, she found Kiyoka inside the cell, who used his powers to incinerate a Grotesquerie that attacked Miyo and Kiyo. My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11's main attraction was undoubtedly the moment between Miyo and Kiyoka. The former embraced her husband-to-be and confessed her feelings. In episode 10, when Kiyoka confessed his feelings of love to Miyo, she had completely frozen up.

A Grotesquerie attacks Miyo in the episode (Image via Kinema Citrus)

That's why, she never wanted to repeat the mistake. Rather, she told Kiyoka how much she loved him. Kinema Citrus's immaculate production did the scene justice. Aside from an emotional OST that played in the background, the scene had powerful voice acting from Miyo (VA: Reina Ueda) and Kiyoka's VA (Kaito Ishikawa).

The scene was slightly reminiscent of Miyo's moment with Kaoruko Jinnouchi in the ongoing installment when she wholeheartedly confessed how she felt about Kiyoka, and how that feeling made her guilty (since she knew that Kiyoka was Miyo's fiance). That scene also had a beautiful OST and sublime voice acting to elevate the written narrative.

Miyo and Kiyoka hug each other (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Overall, Miyo's confession was perfectly delivered. Kinema Citrus brought alive one of the major moments from the manga in a way fans would have liked. Yet, the episode wasn't over at that point. The narrative for My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 shifted to Yoshito and others fighting against their brainwashed comrades and the Gifted Communion members.

Eventually, Tadakiyo Kudo entered the field and joined Yoshito and others to fight against their enemies. On the other side, Miyo and Kiyoka entered a hallway where they met Naoshi Usui and Arata Usuba awaiting their presence. Kinema Citrus perfectly ended the episode on a cliffhanger, heightening the anticipation for the penultimate episode.

Conclusion

Kinema Citrus injected life into Miyo Saimori's confession scene in My Happy Marriage season 2 episode 11 with impeccable production. At the same time, the narrative was enriched by Miyo's actions, where she appeared more resolute and assured. Undoubtedly, the production studio portrayed Miyo's growth as a character in a grand manner.

