Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 preview and what to expect

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the official website of the Solo Leveling anime unveiled the preview for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7. The anime episode, titled The 10th S-rank Hunter, will be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo fighting Kargalgan and his High Orcs instead of the Hunters Guild attack squad. While Sung Jinwoo defeated the dungeon boss, Cha Hae-In, Woo Jin-chul, and other Hunters witnessed him in action, putting his secret at risk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Sung Jinwoo will become the 10th S-Rank Hunter from Korea in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7

Sung Jinwoo as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As suggested by the episode title for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7, the upcoming episode will see Sung Jinwoo finally receive the results of his Hunter Rank re-evaluation. With that, he will be recognized as the 10th S-Rank Hunter from Korea.

As revealed by the anime's preview, Go Gunhee, Choi Jong-In, and Baek Yoonho are also set to be present during Jinwoo's reevaluation. This news could shock the entire country as several media outlets could try reaching out to Sung Jinwoo. The question is how Jinwoo will respond to the sudden fame and whether he will reveal his secret to his fellow Hunters or not.

Lee Minsung might get overshadowed by Sung Jinwoo

Lee Minsung as seen in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As seen at the end of the previous episode, Lee Minsung, a Korean actor had recently awakened as a Hunter. Hence, the media outlets surrounded the Hunter Association building, hoping to get any information about his Rank. Even Lee Minsung was enjoying his rising fame and prepared for this public appearance.

However, considering that Sung Jinwoo was also set to receive his re-evaluation results, Lee Minsung's story was likely to be overshadowed by the news of the 10th S-Rank Hunter from Korea. It is to be seen how the actor responds to the media's change in interest from him to Sung Jinwoo.

Sung Jinwoo will re-enter the Demon Castle in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7

The magical beasts in Demon Castle in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed by the preview for the upcoming anime episode, Sung Jinwoo is set to enter the Demon Castle again, hoping to attain the ingredients required to make the Elixir of Life. He wanted to use the elixir to help his mother recover from her Eternal Slumber.

As Jinwoo had previously stopped his raid of the Demon Castle on the 75th floor, he will resume from the same spot. However, soon after reaching the 80th floor, he realizes that the shadow soldiers he deployed to defeat the magical beasts have been destroyed. Therefore, the episode could focus on Jinwoo trying to find the culprit.

