Arifureta season 3 episode 16 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 is set to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 11 pm JST, as revealed by the official website of the series. The series just returned from a two-week break. It will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and websites like Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Amanogawa become the first person lost to his alter ego. Afterwards, he tried to harm and berate his team but the male protagonist knocked some sense into him right away. Moreover, Hajime and his party also reached the end of the Final Labyrinth.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the anime.

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 release date & time for all major regions

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 is set to be rolled out on February 17, 2025, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The timing will vary in other parts of the world. Here are some of the timestamps for Arifureta season 3 episode 16 in other timezones of the world:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday February 17, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday February 17, 2025 10:00 AM British Summer Time Monday February 17, 2025 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday February 17, 2025 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday February 17, 2025 7:30 PM Philippine Time Monday February 17, 2025 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday February 17, 2025 11:00 PM Australian Central Time Tuesday February 18, 2025 12:30 AM

Arifureta season 3 episode 16: Where to watch?

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

For Japanese fans, Arifureta season 3 episode 16 will air on Japanese Television Channels like AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX. The episode can also be viewed on sites like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

For international fans, the episode can be accessed on official streaming sites like Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on streaming platforms in different countries like Muse Hong Kong (for Hong Kong).

Arifureta season 3 episode 15 recap

Amanogawa's alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 16, What Makes a Hero, commenced with the fight between Amanogawa and his alter ego. Surprisingly, the hero faced difficulty fighting against his reflection solely due to the mention of Hajime. Due to Amanogawa's jealousy of the male protagonist, he couldn't overpower his alter ego.

Soon, Hajime and Yaegashi also arrived there, and witnessing his crush in the hands of the male protagonist, Amanogawa lost it and tried attacking Hajime. As expected Hajime was surprised by the hero's actions, as was Yaegashi who woke up a few minutes afterwards. Despite Yaegashi's advice to stop acting childish, Amanogawa was adamant that Hajime placed her under a love spell.

Hajime and Yaegashi as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Yaegashi then tried fighting Amanogawa's alter ego as Hajime tried knocking some sense into the hero. Unfortunately, Amanogawa branded the same allegations as Yaegashi on Yue and the other girls, which made Hajime's temper boil. So, Hajime was now ready to kill Amanogawa but was stopped by Kouki and Suzu who just arrived alongside the remaining members.

Unfortunately, Amanogawa had lost against his alter ego and there was no chance of him winning. So, Hajime knocked him out. Before progressing to the next stage, Yaegashi confessed her feelings before Hajime's group and claimed to fight for her love. Hajime and the party then reached the end of the Final Labyrinth, the hideout of the Vandre Schnee.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3 episode 16? (Speculative)

Hajime's party as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 16 is titled The Key To The World. As hinted by the episode's title and the previous episode's climax, the next episode might see Hajime and his party conquer the Final Labyrinth.

This might mean that Hajime and his party might get their hands on the key to the human world. Moreover, as the next season might be the final season, Arifureta season 3 episode 16 might act as a good prequel to the showdown against the final antagonists.

