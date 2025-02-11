Sakamoto Days episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 6 is scheduled to be released on February 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can watch the latest episodes on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes on Netflix and other popular OTT platforms.

The latest episode concluded the fight between Taro Sakamoto and Boiled. Furthermore, Taro’s wife got involved and chided her husband for hiding things from her. They continued to enjoy the rest of the day and the show proceeded to give us insight into the Dondenkai organization.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 6 ahead of its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 6 release date and time

As mentioned, Sakamoto Days episode 6 is slated to release on February 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date.

The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 6 and the corresponding time zones are as follows:

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 6?

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 5. The channels will broadcast the episode on February 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan can stream the episode on ABEMA.

Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 5

The episode focused on the ongoing fight involving Lu Shaotang, Obiguro, Boiled, and Taro Sakamoto. The assassins failed to neutralize their targets. Furthermore, Taro Sakamoto’s wife got involved and asked her husband not to hide anything from her. He then revealed that a bounty had been set on his head.

Following that, the group headed to an informant who supplied information in the form of movies. Taro and his squad retrieved details surrounding the Dondenkai. However, their mission was interrupted by Nagumo. He then revealed that an organization had been targeting all the JAA assassins and that The Order has been dispatched to neutralize the threat.

Nagumo also stated that Taro Sakamoto is in a world of trouble if he doesn’t become stronger. The five years he spent in this quaint town has made him far weaker. Now, he must spend all his time honing his assassin skills to fend himself and his family from hitmen coming to take him down.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 6?

The upcoming episode will introduce a new hitman. Furthermore, Sakamoto and his squad will partake in an exciting paintball tournament with a massive cash prize. Only time will tell whether or not Taro Sakamoto, Shin, and their new unexpected companion have the skills to take down everyone in the paintball tournament.

