Sakamoto Days episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 5 is scheduled to air on February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans who live in Japan can watch the episode on Netflix, Tokyo TV, and other local television networks. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episodes on Netflix and other OTT platforms.

The previous episode introduced two new assassins — Boiled and Obiguro. Shin and Lu interrogated Tatsu, the assassin who was dispatched to kill Taro Sakamoto. Following the interrogation, they set him free. However, Boiled and Obiguro intercepted him. Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 5 before its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 5 release date and time

Obiguro and Lu, as seen in episode 4 of the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

As mentioned, Sakamoto Days episode 5 is slated to release on February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episodes on the abovementioned date.

The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 5 and the respective time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 5?

Fans living in Japan can tune in to Netflix, Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 5 on February 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST.

People outside Japan can also stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan can stream the episode on ABEMA. Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available only in select regions.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 4

Episode 4 focused on Boiled and Taro Sakamoto’s past. They were colleagues in the JAA, and Taro was quite popular among women. However, Boiled wasn’t all that popular, and he thought Taro was a good friend to him. But, it turned out that Taro didn’t really care about him, leading to a grudge that the assassin bore to date. He separated Taro from the rest of his family to fight him without any distractions.

Meanwhile, Obiguro captured Taro’s wife and child, who were unconscious. Shin was just inches away from being decapitated while Lu Shaotang was forced to fight her. Lu was in a drunken state, thanks to the alcohol she consumed moments ago.

It’s clear that Boiled is incredibly powerful since he thoroughly overwhelmed the legendary assassin. However, the episode ended with Taro Sakamoto vowing to show him his true potential. After showcasing an incredible fight sequence between Boiled and Taro, the episode ended on a massive cliffhanger as the latter regained his muscular look and looked ready to beat Boiled.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 5?

The episode will resume Boiled and Taro’s fight. Furthermore, the fight between Lu and Obiguro will conclude. Their efforts to hide the assassins from Taro’s wife will fail, and she will have a tough conversation with her husband.

However, she is one of the toughest characters in the series, as she keeps the legendary assassin in check. In fact, even Hard Boiled will realize that the Sakamoto family is a tough unit.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

