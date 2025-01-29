Sakamoto Days episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 4 is scheduled to be released on February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the English-subtitled episodes on Netflix among other popular OTT platforms.

The latest episode of the series introduced another assassin who is out to hunt down Sakamoto. However, Lu and Shin were quite handy as they provided Taro and his family with the necessary security, thwarting any impending danger coming their way.

The episode contained plenty of wholesome moments along with some scintillating fight sequences. Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 4 ahead of its release.

Sakamoto Days episode 4 release date and time

Shin, Taro, and Lu Shaotang as seen in the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 4 is slated to release on February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 4 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 1, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 1, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 4?

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 4. The channels will broadcast the episode on February 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on February 3, 2025, at 12 am JST.

International audiences can stream the episode on Netflix. It is also important to note that fans living in Japan have the option of streaming the episode on ABEMA. Interested viewers must note that the streaming platforms are available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 3

The episode began with the introduction of another assassin named Nagumo. He specializes in replicating one’s appearance. This caught Shin and Lu off-guard as they stood in silence. He and Taro worked together back in the day. Nagumo also stated that a bounty of 1 billion was set on Taro Sakamoto’s head.

The episode then shifted its focus to Taro and his family’s outing to the local amusement park. Despite being the most skilled assassin feared by many, he seemed quite uncomfortable during the rides. Meanwhile, his wife and his daughter were having fun. Shin was reading the minds of everyone in the vicinity to keep an eye on any potential threats.

Sure enough, one of the assassins managed to slip past Shin’s detection and managed to get on the same ride as Taro. He lined up his shot and that’s when Shin intervened in the nick of time. Eventually, Shin managed to beat his opponent with Taro's help.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 4?

Fans can expect the introduction of two more assassins in Sakamoto Days episode 4. Furthermore, they will also show what Shin and Taro Sakamoto did with the assassin who pursued them. There might not be as much action in the upcoming episode. However, the exposition will be necessary to fully understand the direction that the anime adaptation is taking.

Stay tuned for anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

