Sakamoto Days episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days episode 3 is scheduled to be broadcast on January 25, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. International audiences can stream the latest episodes on Netflix and other popular platforms.

Sakamoto Days episode 4 will be released on the aforementioned date only on Netflix for viewers residing in Japan. The latest episode introduced a new character called Lu Shaotang, who joined Taro Sakamoto’s grocery store and it’s clear that she is well-versed in martial arts.

Seeing Taro’s skill once again excited Shin and the viewers watching him. This article will take a look at everything fans need to know about Sakamoto Days episode 3 ahead of its release.

Trending

Sakamoto Days episode 3 release date and time

Sakamoto Taro, Shin, and Lu Shaotang as seen in the anime series (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days episode 3 is slated to release on January 25, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Sakamoto Days episode 3 along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday January 25, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday January 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday January 25, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday January 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday January 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday January 25, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday January 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday January 26, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Fans residing in Japan can tune in to Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting to watch Sakamoto Days episode 3. The channels will broadcast the episode on January 25, 2025 at 11 pm JST. BS TV Tokyo will broadcast the episode on January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episode on Netflix. Fans living in Japan can also stream the episode on ABEMA. It is important to note that the streaming services mentioned here are available in select regions only.

A brief recap of Sakamoto Days episode 2

Expand Tweet

The episode managed to pack a decent amount of action and it introduced a new character. The character in question is none other than Lu Shaotang. The anime delved into her past and the readers got a glimpse of her history. She hailed from a mafia family which is why she was quite adept in martial arts. Her interactions with Shin were quite entertaining since the two constantly bicker.

The episode focused on Taro Sakamoto’s reason for quitting his old job. Fans were happy to see Taro’s dynamics with his wife. He promised his wife that he would do good and save people to atone for all the lives he had taken in the past. This was quite wholesome and fans loved it.

What to expect in Sakamoto Days episode 3?

The upcoming episode will be quite interesting as it will reveal another former colleague that Taro Sakamoto knew during his days as a hitman. That being said, Shin and Lu Shaotang will be on alert as they will accompany the former hitman while he enjoys his day off with his family.

It will be filled with top-tier action and wholesome moments involving his daughter and his wife. The new character in question will also reveal an important piece of information that will indicate Taro’s potential doom in the anime.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback