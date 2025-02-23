The Lord of the Rings anime film streams on Max in February 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 saw it revealed that The Lord of the Rings anime film, titled The War of the Rohirrim, will begin streaming on the Max service on Friday, February 28, 2025. While the film was previously released on home video for digital platforms, this will mark the film’s streaming premiere following its original theatrical release.

Additionally, HBO also confirmed that its liner channel will run The Lord of the Rings anime film on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8PM Eastern Standard Time (EST). As of this article’s writing, this streaming date seems to apply internationally, with there being no current indication of any region specific streaming availability for the film.

The Lord of the Rings anime film hits streaming services just over two months after theatrical premiere

The Lord of the Rings anime film’s global streaming release info notably sees the film hitting the Max service just over two months after its theatrical premiere date. This is due to the fact that the film was only in theaters for a 14-day exclusive period. The film was then released for digital home video purchases on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home on Tuesday, December 24, 2024.

The film originally opened in United States theaters on Friday, December 13, 2024, with international screenings beginning two days earlier on Wednesday the 11. The film earned $2 million in screenings for 3,140 theaters in 31 territories outside of the United States. The top earning territories were Spain with $347,000, Mexico with $239,000, and Thailand with $146,000. It domestically earned $7.38 million in total, earning a majority on opening weekend.

The Lord of the Rings anime film features an impressive English cast, led by Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan and the film’s protagonist. Gaia Wise plays Helm’s daughter Hera, with Luka Pasqualino playing Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Mirando Otto reprises her role from Peter Jackson’s original film trilogy as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, and also narrates. Additional cast includes Loraine Ashbourne, Benjamin Wainwright, and more.

Jackson served as an executive producer for the film alongside Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. Walsh co-wrote the screenplays for Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies alongside him. Philippa Boyens also returned from Jackson’s prior films as a consultant for the new movie, and revealed that the late Sir Christopher Lee’s voice from earlier films was used here for his character Saruman.

The anime film’s theme song is “The Rider” by Pariso Paloma, with Phoebe Griffiths and David Long writing the song. The film is set 183 years before the events seen in Jackson’s original film trilogy, and focuses on telling the story of House of Helm Hammerhand.

