10 best iyashikei anime for a soothing and relaxing experience

Iyashikei anime, translated as healing anime, are designed to have a soothing and relaxing effect on the viewer. Through slow-paced storytelling, calming visuals, and atmospheric music, these series allow audiences to gently unwind from the stress of everyday life.

Whether one needs respite after a long work week or is going through difficult personal times, iyashikei anime have a unique power to uplift the spirit. This list covers some of the most highly-regarded and tranquil iyashikei anime made to date. Each entry focuses on sincere relationships, appreciating little things, and restoring mental and emotional energy.

10 iyashikei anime to soothe your soul and calm your mind

1. Mushishi

Mushishi (Image via Artland)

Mushishi is a prime example of iyashikei anime that follows the episodic journeys of Ginko, an enigmatic man who investigates "Mushi" – ethereal beings that exist in a realm between life and death, causing mysterious occurrences. As Ginko aids those afflicted by Mushi, he encourages living harmoniously with nature instead of rejecting what cannot be fully understood.

With minimal background music and dialogue, breathtaking rural scenery, and Ginko's insightful yet understated wisdom, Mushishi sweeps audiences into a state of peaceful contemplation. Its supernatural tales uncover profound connections between man and the environment that make daily frustrations seem inconsequential.

2. Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends (Image via Brain's Base, Shuka)

Natsume's Book of Friends is an iyashikei anime centered around kindhearted high-schooler Natsume, who has been able to see spirits from a young age and inherits a mystical book from his deceased grandmother Reiko. While constantly moving between foster homes due to his frightening ability, Natsume compassionately decides to release spirits bound by Reiko's magic.

As Natsume forms friendships with humans and spirits alike, he learns to trust others and retain hope despite years of enduring isolation and rejection due to his power. Through its empathetic themes about prejudice and loneliness, Natsume's Book of Friends touches the heartstrings in a delicately life-affirming manner.

3. Aria the Animation

Aria the Animation (Image via Hal Film Maker)

Aria the Animation is a quintessential iyashikei anime set in the 24th century on the terraformed planet Aqua (formerly Mars), where the city of Neo-Venezia is modeled after Venice. It follows Akari Mizunashi, an apprentice gondolier who immigrates to Aqua to become an "Undine" – professional female gondoliers revered for their skills and charm.

As Akari befriends rival Undines and absorbs Aqua's beauty while conveying tourists through its picturesque canals, she learns to treasure small delights like stargazing and develops unwavering optimism. With its stunning scenery and gentle, enthusiastic characters, Aria exudes a love for life's simple pleasures.

4. Laid-Back Camp

Laid-Back Camp (Image via C-Station)

Laid-Back Camp is an iyashikei anime that follows Rin Shima, who enjoys solo camping in all seasons, often riding her moped to remote areas to find perfect stillness. After a chance encounter with camping enthusiast Nadeshiko Kagamihara, Rin discovers the appeal of outdoor socialization.

Laid-Back Camp lovingly explores Japan's great outdoors through changing seasons alongside Rin and Nadeshiko's cozy gatherings with new friends met through a shared interest. Its stunning campsite cookouts showcase an appreciation for nature's blessings over extravagance for repose.

5. Non Non Biyori

Non Non Biyori (Image via Silver Link)

Non Non Biyori is an iyashikei anime that depicts the adventures of schoolgirl Hotaru Ichijo, who moves from bustling Tokyo to the tiny Asahigaoka village. Initially struggling to adjust, Hotaru befriends three quirky classmates of different ages in a one-room schoolhouse that combines all grades.

Through silly escapades that embrace rural living, such as harvesting vegetables, rescuing baby chickens, and camping trips gone awry, Non Non Biyori parodies and subverts common "fish-out-of-water" tropes. Hotaru rediscovers the novelty of everyday activities alongside new friends with infectious zeal for life's simple pleasures.

6. Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Barakamon is an iyashikei anime that begins after talented artist Seishu punches a gallery curator who insulted his calligraphy and is sent to the rural Gotou Islands to reflect on his behavior and find new inspiration. There, energetic local children constantly distract the reclusive Seishu while he attempts to rediscover his creative passion.

As Seishu's fiery spirit softens through adventures with the tight-knit community, he learns to find beauty in flaws and reject harsh self-judgment. Barakamon's vibrant island setting and quirky villagers breathe new inspiration into Seishu's art and mental well-being.

7. Flying Witch

Flying Witch (Image via J.C. Staff)

Flying Witch is a charming iyashikei anime that follows Makoto, a budding witch moving to Aomori to complete her training with relatives after graduating high school. Given her lackluster magical abilities, Makoto leads an ordinary life, assisting the family farming business alongside her cousins and hanging out with local teenagers.

Leisurely-paced without intense drama, Flying Witch finds humor and awe in Makoto's attempts at performing basic magic as she adjusts to provincial life. Its watercolor backgrounds and atmosphere of wonderment regarding nature's everyday mysteries promote healing and discovery.

8. Super Cub

Super Cub (Image via Studio Kai)

Super Cub is a minimalist iyashikei anime about reclusive high schooler Koguma, who struggles with isolation due to her lack of family and social connections. Lacking purpose, her dull life drags endlessly until she acquires a used Honda Super Cub motorbike. As Koguma begins to ride this classic model, her world expands. She explores country roads and forms a friendship with Reiko.

Visually simplistic yet intricately observed, Super Cub finds profound meaning in life's overlooked moments. Koguma discovers self-reliance and freedom through nurturing independence on wheels – echoing her gradual emotional maturation. Its emphasis on appreciating subtle daily pleasures induces soothing calm.

9. Hidamari Sketch

Hidamari Sketch (Image via Shaft)

Hidamari Sketch is a heartwarming iyashikei anime that begins when young Yuno is accepted into her dream art high school and moves into the Hidamari Apartments beside campus. There, she meets her fellow art students, who quickly become her close and supportive friends.

As the girls endure the humorous misadventures of youth together, their daily lives become the subject of their cute artistic creations. Heartwarming and comedic, Hidamari Sketch depicts the joyful connections that make life meaningful. Watching the supportive Hidamari residents lovingly nurture their passions fosters cheerfulness from recalling that human bonds give our efforts purpose.

10. Girls' Last Tour

Girls' Last Tour (Image via White Fox)

Girls' Last Tour is a unique iyashikei anime set in a desolate future, where Chito and Yuuri traverse the ruins of empty cities in their armored Kettenkrad vehicle scavenging provisions. Between sharing philosophical conversations, comic mishaps, and admiring relics of civilizations past, the girls document their journey through a fading world.

Poetic and bittersweet, Girls' Last Tour finds transient beauty in humanity's gradually fading remains. As Chito and Yuuri soak in their post-apocalyptic atmosphere with wondrous curiosity, their optimism instills comfort through exploration of their surroundings.

Conclusion

The selected iyashikei anime all excel at pacifying the spirit through appreciative wonderment. Their affectionate outlook toward relationships and focus on life's fleeting splendor applies a soothing balm to turbulent minds.

Viewers feeling overwhelmed by demanding routines or grappling with directionless uncertainty can find a welcome respite in these treasured iyashikei anime series. Like a calming twilight stroll after a long day, these soothing anime provide an escape from stress and rejuvenate the soul.

By recentering focus on subtle details that enrich existence, these anime stories unlock awareness that life's purpose dwells in simple moments rather than faraway ambition. Their reassuring narratives convey that contentment arises through openness to the present.

