5 most unserious anime characters (& 5 who don't understand humor at all)

There are some anime characters who just can’t take anything seriously. Whether they’re cracking jokes in the middle of a battle, pulling ridiculous stunts, or breaking the fourth wall, unserious anime characters bring a unique energy to their series.

The playful nature of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen includes his fighting humor and Gintoki Sakata from Gintama uses comedy to turn everything into a situation for laughter. Unserious anime characters create their energy from chaos and comedy to become among the most charming anime personalities.

On the other hand, some characters are so serious that humor doesn’t exist in their world. These characters demonstrate absolute composure no matter how absurd or hilarious the situation is.

Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan is a prime example - his squad could be joking around, but his deadpan expression never wavers. Similarly, Byakuya Kuchiki from Bleach refuses to engage in any kind of lighthearted banter, treating everything with the utmost gravity.

Here, in this list, we’ll explore 5 of the most unserious anime characters and 5 who don’t understand humor.

From Gojo to Gintoki: The most unserious anime characters who live for chaos

1) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

A still of Satoru (Image via Studio Mappa)

Satoru Gojo demonstrates all the traits of most unserious anime characters. In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo calmly considers everything a game: poking fun at his students, bugging his superiors, or simply dodging fatal attacks with a grin; being the most powerful sorcerer does not mute his personality.

During the Shibuya Incident arc, he makes fun and plays with his enemies while utterly decimating them, making it clear he is in control. It is a combination of his lifestyle and casual attitude that makes him much adored and random, making every scene in which he appears a treat.

2) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

A still of Gintoki (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Gintoki is a walking embodiment of unseriousness. Gintama's protagonist is a lazy, sarcastic, and self-deprecating samurai who constantly breaks the Fourth Wall and refuses to take anything seriously. He often makes jokes, whines over his finances, or references real-life pop culture, even in life-and-death situations.

One prime example can be found in the Shogun Assassination Arc, where for all the political tension and battles, he still finds time to crack jokes and act ridiculous. His nonsensical antics make him one of the most entertaining and unserious anime characters ever.

3) Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

A still of Vash (Image via Madhouse)

Vash may be a great gunslinger with a huge bounty on his head, but he is one of the goofiest anime protagonists in existence. Gun battles are no exception to Vash's funny and silly antics caused by his wacky behaviors accompanying his jokes and glass-shattering facial expressions.

During the July Incident arc, even while being forced into a heartbreaking confrontation, Vash still tries to lighten the mood, revealing how deeply ingrained his unserious nature is. His unserious anime character traits make him entertaining and add depth to his complex personality.

4) Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)

A still of Araragi Koyomi (Image via Shaft Studio)

Araragi Koyomi from Monogatari is the definition of a person who does not take anything seriously, especially if it is life-threatening. He makes lewd jokes, annoys people, and acts out of the ordinary regardless of his situation.

During the Nadeko Medusa Arc, despite being in grave danger, he still cracks jokes and engages in awkward banter. His ability to turn even the most intense moments into comedic gold cements him as one of the most unserious anime characters in history.

5) Franky (One Piece)

A still of Franky (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece is full of eccentric personalities, but Franky takes unseriousness to another level. The shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates is loud, flamboyant, and constantly striking ridiculous poses. Even in life-threatening battles, Franky finds ways to be over the top.

Like during the Enies Lobby Arc, he fights while posing dramatically and making absurd comments. His over-the-top reactions, obsession with cola, and bizarre inventions make him one of the funniest unserious anime characters in the series, proving that unseriousness can be just as iconic as seriousness.

5 anime characters who don't understand humor at all

6) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

A still of Levi (Image via Mappa Studio)

In the animeverse, Levi Ackerman establishes himself as one of the most grave-minded personalities. Throughout his existence as the most powerful military fighter, he demonstrates no interest in humor and maintains an unchanged expression. Levi shows complete indifference to everyone who attempts to lighten the atmosphere around him.

A perfect example of this is during the Uprising Arc when Hange Zoe teases him, but he doesn’t even react. The harsh manner in which he conducts himself makes him a potent warfighter but also means he doesn’t understand humor at all.

7) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

A still of Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha is as far from unserious as a character can get. Focused entirely on his mission and burdened by his tragic past, Itachi rarely, if ever, cracks a joke. His composed manner and systematic approach create a threatening character while most of his exchanges lack laughter.

Even when Kisame, his partner, tries to joke around during missions, Itachi never plays along. The unwavering focus and committed attitude of Itachi Uchiha make his character a strong opposite to various unserious anime characters in Naruto.

8) Kurapika (Hunter x Hunter)

A still of Kurapika (Image via Madhouse)

Driven by revenge, Kurapika is one of the most serious members of the Hunter x Hunter cast. While his friends joke around, Kurapika often remains stoic, fully focused on his goal.

During the Yorknew City Arc, when Leorio and Gon engage in lighthearted banter, Kurapika barely acknowledges it, staying fully locked into his mission. His lack of humor stems from his tragic backstory and the burden he carries, making it nearly impossible for him to engage in lighthearted moments.

9) Amon (Tokyo Ghoul)

A still of Amon (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Koutarou Amon from Tokyo Ghoul is a strict, disciplined investigator who takes his job extremely seriously. Amon stays composed in all situations and stays disciplined even though the circumstances seem ridiculous. Humor holds no value for him.

During his interactions with Kaneki, especially in the Aogiri Tree Arc, Kaneki tries to tease him, but Amon remains completely unamused. His absolute dedication to justice has transformed him into one of the least unserious anime characters ever featured in anime.

10) Byakuya Kuchiki (Bleach)

A still of Byakuya (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Byakuya Kuchiki is the epitome of stoicism. As the noble captain of the Sixth Division, he rarely shows emotion, let alone humor. The attempt of Renji and Ichigo to trigger any emotional response from Byakuya ends in utter failure as he remains entirely composed.

Byakuya Kuchiki showcases his dignified and serious character during every scenario including moments of potential humor as he exclusively displays his official captain conduct in the Fake Karakura Town Arc. His rigid personality ensures that humor is a foreign concept to him, making him the perfect contrast to the most unserious anime characters in Bleach.

Final Thoughts

Some characters exist to bring laughter and chaos, while others remain unshakably serious no matter the situation. Whether it’s Gojo’s antics or Levi’s stone-cold demeanor, anime thrives on these contrasts. Unserious anime characters bring levity to intense stories, while humorless characters remind us of the gravity of their worlds. Either way, both types leave a lasting impression on fans.

