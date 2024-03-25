5 anime protagonists who had the best character development (& 5 who had the worst)

There's no denying that people love anime for a wide range of reasons, including the fascinating array of anime protagonists the medium brings to life. The distinctive art style, dynamic storytelling, and richly painted worlds add to an anime's appeal. However, what most anime enthusiasts love about their favorite series is the anime protagonists.

Believable characters are critical to any narrative, but they're especially so in anime. These anime protagonists can be larger than life, with abilities and ambitions that far exceed one's own. However, in the end, they're still relatable figures. Just like viewers, they laugh, cry, struggle, and grow. At their best, these characters undergo a transformation - or character development - that sees them grow and change in meaningful ways.

Conversely, when character development is lacking, it can frustrate viewers and flatten the narrative.

Katsuki, Takemichi, and three other anime protagonists who had the best character development

1) Katsuki Bakugo - My Hero Academia

Katsuki is a young anime protagonist also known by the nickname 'Kacchan' (Image via Studio Bones)

Bakugo from My Hero Academia transforms from an impulsive, brash character with an unchecked superiority complex to a true hero. Initially known for his foul-mouthed quips and intimidation, he matures into a more well-rounded, approachable figure.

What makes Bakugo's progression special is his slow but steady realization of his weaknesses and shortcomings. The result is a hero who, while continually learning, also mirrors real-world challenges of change and personal growth.

2) Takemichi Hanagaki - Tokyo Revengers

Main anime protagonist of Tokyo Revengers (Image via Warner Bros. Japan)

Takemichi is an emblem of courage, tenacity, and resilience. Moving away from a perpetually despairing state and embracing a journey fraught with pain and peril, his change parallels one's daily struggles for a better life.

He may not be the most powerful combatant, but his determination to make a difference makes him an inspiring character.

3) Shinichi Izumi - Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Shinichi's struggle to retain his humanity amidst a terrifying and gruesome reality in Parasyte: The Maxim unravels a heart-wrenching transformation. Struggling with his shifting emotional landscape and shocking physical changes, he transforms from an average teenager into a symbolic representation of the human struggle against loss and adverse circumstances.

4) Robin - One Piece

The character is also known as the devil child (Image via Toei Animation)

The quiet, mysterious archaeologist of the Straw Hat pirates, Robin’s development is layered with emotional depth and strong narrative elements. Despite her tragic past and initially planning to betray her crew, Robin blossoms into a beloved member whose value extends beyond her archaeological skills. She learns to trust and let go of her burdens, detailing a splendid evolution.

5) Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist of One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animations)

Monkey D. Luffy’s development is grounded in subtle nuances and deep emotional experiences rather than drastic changes in his outlook. His transformation from a reckless, overzealous youth to a captain who understands the weight and responsibility of his role shows steady and believable character growth.

His ability to bounce back after tough times, along with his kindness towards his friends, shows how deep and well-developed his character is.

Eren and 4 other anime protagonists with the worst character development

1) Eren Yeager - Attack on Titan

Main anime protagonist of the Attack on Titan series (Image via Wit Studio)

The name Eren Yeager undoubtedly stirs up a whirlwind of mixed emotions among Attack on Titan fans. His evolution from a vengeance-seeking teenager to a somewhat unpredictable and uncompromising character has sparked heated debates in the fandom.

This sudden change in the character doesn't have enough explanation or detail, which leaves viewers feeling unhappy.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki - Bleach

Ichigo kurasaki from Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his vast power and abilities, Ichigo's character development heads down a repetitive road. Even though his powers get stronger very fast, his thoughts, feelings, and overall character don't change at all. This stagnation, paired with the lack of consistent motive, renders his character underdeveloped.

3) Sasuke Uchiha - Naruto

Sasuke Uchiha is a fictional anime character created by Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke, the brooding ninja of the Uchiha clan, while initially intriguing, falls prey to repetitive and unrelenting internal torment. His constant oscillation between revenge and redemption lacks the meticulous foresight needed to craft a well-rounded character. His obsession with the past stops his character from growing, making his story rather disappointing.

4) Kirito - Sword Art Online

The main anime protagonist from Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kirito's character in Sword Art Online begins with promise but, unfortunately, plateaus early and remains there. At first, his constant winning and being unbeatable seems exciting, but it gets boring after a while. His character lacks substantial struggle or conflict that could catalyze growth or inspire empathy, making him a rather flat, predictable, and unremarkable character.

5) Ash Ketchum - Pokémon

Ash Ketchum from the Pokemon series (Image via The Pokémon Company)

Although iconic, his character suffers from an acute stagnation in growth. As seasons pass, fans anticipate a maturing character who gains wisdom from his endless encounters and adventures. However, Ash's development over the series is notably limited—showing elementary changes in strategy or emotional depth. His battles become more intense, but his character sadly doesn't reflect a similar intensity in progression.

One cannot stress the importance of nuanced and thoughtful character development enough in anime. Fans relish the journey of their beloved characters, cheering their growth and lamenting their hurdles. Even though these anime protagonists are from made-up worlds, they still depict a lot of what one goes through in real life.

When anime effectively portrays character development, it's a beautiful thing to see, offering viewers inspiration and, occasionally, a lens through which to view their own lives. However, when it falls short, it reminds viewers that storytelling is an art—one that requires a careful balance and attention to detail to truly shine.