Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II confirms 2024 release and returning cast

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II is set to debut in 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Friday, February 23, 2024. Along with this announcement, more returning cast members for the series were revealed. Besides, the anime's staff unveiled character visuals to heighten the anticipation for the series.

Written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kohaku Koroboshi, the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II is based on Sword Art Online's spin-off light novel of the same name. It serves as the sequel to the original anime, which ran from April 8, 2018, to July 1, 2018.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II will premiere in 2024

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) for the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II revealed that the title will be released in 2024. While no exact release was given, it is expected to be disclosed sooner rather than later.

Besides the premiere window, details regarding the returning cast members have also arrived. According to the announcement, Yoko Hikasa is set to reprise her role as Pitohui in the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II, while Chinatsu Akasaki will return as Miyu "Fukaziroh" Shinohara.

Kazuyuki Okitsu will once again lend his skills to voice Goushi "M" Asogi in the anime, while Tomori Kusunoki is also returning to play the main lead, Karen Kohiruimaki, also known as Llen the Pink Devil. Comments from the respective voice actors have arrived on the anime's official site and X handle.

Character visuals for the anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Yoko-san is excited at the prospect of the anime's continuation and wants to have more fun while voicing Pitohui. Similarly, Kazuyuki-san reminisced about playing M's role six years ago, and he too looks forward to reprising the role. Chinatsu-san is also eager to immerse herself in the anime's "world" after six years.

Besides announcing the returning cast, the official staff for the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II unveiled new character visuals of the main cast, including Pitohui, Goushi "M" Asogi, Miyu "Fukaziroh" Shinohara, and Karen "Llen" Kohiruimaki. Set against a vibrant background, each character is shown wearing their characteristic costume.

The fantasy video-game-themed anime sees the return of Masayuki Sakoi as the director at Studio 3Hz, with Yosuke Kuroda too reprising his role as the script supervisor. Yoshio Kosakai also returns to the staff as the character designer and chief animation director.

Llen, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

Based on the spin-off light novel's narrative, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II follows the story of Karen Kohiruimaki, who has a complex about her lengthy height.

As such, she enters the VR game, Gun Gale Online, with her avatar Llen, who is less than five feet tall. Interestingly, the VR game is a battle royale, where she befriends fellow players and forms a party.

