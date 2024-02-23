My Instant Death Ability episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 9 has been confirmed to air at 12:30 am JST on Friday, March 1, 2024, on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. However, for the majority of the world, the episode will be available to stream on various platforms on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Now that it is officially 8 episodes in, the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me light novel series is slowly nearing its end. It has emerged as one of the best isekai anime of the Winter 2024 season, and fans are already looking forward to a potential second season.

My Instant Death Ability episode 9 release date and time

Takato and Dannoura as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

My Instant Death Ability episode 9 is scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 pm JST on Friday, March 1, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international audiences at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, February 29 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, February 29 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, February 29 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, February 29 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 29 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, February 29 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, March 1

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 9

Tomochika Dannoura as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

My Instant Death Ability episode 9 will premiere on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. The episode will also be available for viewing on the popular streaming platform, HIDIVE, for viewers in the United States.

Episode 9 of My Instant Death Ability will also be available on MBS, Tochigi TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience, who can stream it on ABEMA and d-anime store. Additionally, fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can avail of unlimited viewing offers as well.

For the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 9 will be available on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and others.

My Instant Death Ability episode 8 recap

Yogiri Takato as seen in My Instant Death Ability episode 8 (image via Okuruto Noboru)

A major part of Episode 8 of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled The Agency, centered on Yogiri Takato's childhood, which is something that fans have been looking forward to for quite some time now. It also provided the whole context behind the starting scene of Episode 1 of the anime, where Yogiri was seen killing a bunch of people at a facility.

The growing relationship between Yogiri and Asaka Takato was also the major highlight of the episode. Aside from a slew of comedic and heartwarming moments between the two, a hint of a mother-son bond was also seen forming between them.

Considering that she surpassed all expectations at her job of taking care of Yogiri, Asaka was handsomely rewarded by the research center. As such, she decided to celebrate the event by going on a vacation and spending the next few days pretty lavishly.

Yogiri Takato is concerned about Asaka Takato in My Instant Death Ability episode 8 (image via Okuruto Noboru)

However, she ended up being kidnapped by an Agency, which held her captive for a few days due to her affiliation with Yogiri. As a result, the latter decided to go out of his way and bring her back, which saw him go on a literal killing spree. Anyone who approached Yogiri with the intent of killing him met their end right away.

After rescuing Asaka from the Agency, Yogiri headed back to the research center with her. Given the destruction caused by him at the Agency, the head scientist in charge of Yogiri informed Asaka that it would be best if she remained at the center with him, to which the latter seemed to agree.

She declared that, while she was unsure of how long she would be able to look after Yogiri, she didn't plan on quitting anytime soon.

Tomochika defeats David in a pretty unexpected and controversial way (image via Okuruto Noboru)

Fast forward to the present, Yogiri and Tomochika finally reached the Royal Capital, where the Royal Guards confronted them. Fortunately, the former held on to an amulet that Rick had given him earlier, upon seeing which, the Guards kneeled before them.

However, David, the youngest member of the Royal Family, doubted their capabilities and challenged them to a duel. Since Yogiri could finish him off without even moving a finger, Dannoura decided to face off against David.

The King of Manii as seen in the anime (image via Okuruto Noboru)

The fight ended up being a pretty short one, as Dannoura used an unorthodox fighting style and a cheap shot to win the match. However, her speed made it seem like she was using magic, which earned her a lot of respect from the rest of the Guards.

Afterwards, Dannoura and Yogiri proceeded on their journey to the Royal Capital. They finally managed to meet up with their classmates at the Royal Palace, where they were gathered to get instructions for their next challenge from the King.

That said, things unexpectedly went south as a fellow classmate of the duo behaved rashly in front of the King, who slashed off his fingers as a punishment. With this, the episode came to an end, generating hype and excitement for My Instant Death Ability episode 9 as the season finale draws near.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 9?

After the climactic events that happened in the seventh episode of the anime, this week's episode slowed things down by focusing on Yogiri Takato's childhood days, which is one of the most interesting aspects of the series.

Now that they have finally caught up with their classmates, viewers can expect Yogiri and Dannoura to face new challenges given to them by the King in My Instant Death Ability episode 9, as their journey to become a Sage continues.