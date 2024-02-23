Kagurabachi chapter 22 spoilers: Chihiro confronts the Sazanami chief to find Shinuchi

Although Kagurabachi chapter 22 is slated to release on February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans for the issue have arrived. According to the spoilers, the chapter showcased Rokuhira confronting the Sazanami family's head, Kyora Sazanami, after regrouping with Shiba, Hinao, and Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro escape Rikuo's barrier after Hakuri had lost consciousness. Hiyuki, who got injured during the battle learned Chihiro and Hakuri's plans regarding the Rakuzaichi auction and suggested following them.

Elsewhere, the head of the Sazanami clan was shown, who prepared the inauguration of the auction. At the same time, the chapter teased the appearance of Shinuchi Enchanted Blade's previous owner, who bore a striking resemblance to Genichi Sojo.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 spoilers: Chihiro and Shiba meet Kyora Sazanami to find the Shinuchi blade

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 22 begins with Chihiro returning to his new base with Hakuri after escaping from Hiyuki and Rikuo. Hakuri breaks down after learning about Chihiro's past and his reason for wanting to steal the Shinuchi blade. He also calls him a true Samurai, which confuses Shiba.

At the same time, Char arrives and she greets Chihiro Rokuhira. As they talk, the protagonist apologizes to Hinao for having to take care of Char. However, the girl tells him she has nothing better to do since her shop was destroyed.

Char interrupts the conversation and informs Chihiro that she has become adept at controlling her healing powers. As such, she tries to heal the protagonist's hand. However, Chihiro tells her to heal Hakuri instead.

Char, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

After learning about how Hakuri put his body on the line to save Chihiro, the little girl wastes no time to heal the sorcerer. Following that in Kagurabachi chapter 22, Hakuri discloses the location of the Shinuchi.

According to him, it's located somewhere his father calls the "treasury." Yet unfortunately, he doesn't know the exact location of the place, since it's a top secret. Chihiro then learns that Hakuri's father, Kyora Sazanami, is the chief of the Sazanami family.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 then switches to Hiyuki and Tafuku's perspective. The Kamunabi's strongest "weapon" complains about her head hurting and gets reprimanded by Tafuku who tells her that she was reckless.

Hiyuki, as seen injured in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 22 then show Hiyuki and Tafuku going to an underground area, where the Kamunabi's headquarters is located. A bearded Kamunabi higher-up asks Hiyuki how the mission went. In reply, the sorcerer informs that she failed to retrieve the blade because she wasn't ready.

When she asks the higher-ups about the next plan, they tell her that her services are no longer required for the mission. Kagurabachi chapter 22 spoilers reveal that the Kamunabi plans to go to the Rakuzaichi to "bid" for the Shinuchi.

Since the original owner of the blade is locked up, they can't risk anything. However, the plan doesn't please Hiyuki because she knows that the "evil" Sazanami family will pull tricks.

A Kamunabi chief, as seen in chapter 18 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment, another higher-up member explains to her that they can't go to war with the Sazanami because it will involve casualties. As such, bidding for the blade is a risk-free option.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 then shifts the location and shows Kyora Sazanami on a phone call with someone (presumably a Hishaku member). During the call, he brings up the existence of the seventh Enchanted Blade.

The person on the other side of the call asks Kyora whether he could beat someone using one of the Enchanted Blades. The Sazanami's chief says that even if he can't, he won't let Shinuchi get stolen. He returns home and is greeted by his family.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in chapter 21 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

While meditating, Kyora Sazanami thinks he is safe because nobody can enter his home since it's protected by a barrier that only a family member can breach. However, he gets confused when he notices Shiba and Chihiro in his office.

Kagurabachi chapter 22 spoilers then show Chihiro asking Kyora the location of the Shinuchi blade. The Sazanami chief inquires whether they will go home if he answers.

The chapter ends with Kyora Sazanami activating sorcery powers that leave him with a mask in his eye, much like what Hakuri tried to do in chapter 19. Kagurabachi chapter 22 spoilers also reveal that the next chapter will have a color page.

