Kagurabachi Chapter 22: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 22 will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #13 on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to Shueisha's MangaPlus. However, the chapter will be available for international readers' perusal on February 25, 2024, on Shueisha-affiliated digital platforms due to the differences in time zones.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi showcased the Chihiro vs. Hiyuki battle, where the former demonstrated Nishiki to combat the Kamunabi sorcerer's Flame Bone of the Starving. He also managed to escape Rikuo's barrier when Hakuri lost consciousness, thereby fulfilling the barrier's conditions.

Besides, the chapter introduced the Sazanami family's head, Kyora Sazanami, who was seen preparing the Rakuzaichi's initiation. At the same time, the previous owner of the Shinuchi blade was teased in the chapter.

Kagurabachi Chapter 22 release date and time for all regions

As per the Shueisha-affiliated platform, MangaPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 22 is set to release on Monday, February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, fans outside Japan can read the chapter on February 25, 2024. Fortunately, there are no reports of the manga going on a break yet.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 22, according to their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 25 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 25 10 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 25 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 25 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 25 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 25 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 26 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 26 12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 22

Hiyuki and her Flame Bone, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 22 can be digitally read on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Viz Media's official website, and Shonen JUMP+ App.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free reading on these platforms. Fans would need to purchase a subscription to read the rest of the chapters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 21 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 21 kicked off with Hakuri reminding Chihiro Rokuhira about how he saved his life from Sojo's lightning attack by absorbing it. Emphasizing the fact that the blade suited him, he implored Chihiro to defeat his enemies so that they could go and get Shinuchi.

Learning about Chihiro and Hakuri's plans made Hiyuki realize that they must be stopped. He once again asked the dark-haired protagonist to cooperate with them and hand over the blade.

Chihiro uses Nishiki in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Although Chihiro was skeptical, he remembered his father's advice to him about protecting the weak and defeating evil. Therefore, he refused to give up the sacred katana. Renewed with resolve, he cloaked himself with Nishiki to dash past Hiyuki, who followed him using Flame Bone's ribs.

The Kamunabi sorcerer realized that Chihiro's speed was more than what she had anticipated. At that moment, the protagonist observed an opening in Hiyuki's defense and went after it. However, it was exactly what she had planned.

Hiyuki, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As soon as Chihiro tried to attack, Hiyuki grabbed his sword. However, she realized that it was the shorter one. Chihiro then went behind her to land a hit using his Enchanted Blade, which Hiyuki blocked with her head.

Rikuo, who was observing the battle from the sideline, felt Chihiro was truly a good person. Although Hiyuki sensed it too, Rikuo felt she was blinded by her pride and position. At that moment, Hakuri lost his consciousness, which broke Rikuo's barrier.

Chihiro used that opportunity to grab Hakuri and dash past the Kamunabi sorcerers to escape. Hiyuki, who knew Chihiro and Hakuri's plans, suggested they go after them to the Rakuzaichi auction.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the chapter saw the Sazanami family's head, Kyora Sazanami, unraveling the lore surrounding the Rakuzaichi's prize, the Shinuchi blade. He prepared the initiation of the auction but also felt slightly nervous.

The chapter ended with a panel featuring the previous owner of Shinuchi who bore a close resemblance to Genichi Sojo.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 22

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in Kagurabachi (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

There are several directions that Kagurabachi chapter 22 can follow. For example, the chapter may show Chihiro returning to his base with Hakuri and reuniting with Shiba. After healing and strategizing, they will likely head to the Rakuzaichi auction.

Aside from that, Kagurabachi chapter 22 may also follow Hiyuki's perspective and reveal her observations regarding Chihiro Rokuhira. She will likely return to the Kamunabi higher-ups and submit the report. After that, she will follow Rokuhira and the banished sorcerer to the Rakuzaichi.

