Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 is set to broadcast on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on TV Tokyo, and other affiliated channels in Japan, according to the anime's official site. However, most international fans can watch the episode on February 26, 2024, due to the differences in time zones.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Rena Natsukawa tutor Tsubasa Shiki so that he could rank among the top ten in the school test. She also asked him to go on a date with her if he did get the desired results.

Interestingly, Rena's tips worked in Tsubasa's favor as he came third. To keep the promise, the duo even went on a date. However, given how the episode ended, fans are now awaiting the release of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8's release.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, global viewers can catch the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 26 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 26 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 26 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 26 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 26 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, February 26 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 26 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, February 27 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 27 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8

Sayuri (left) and Minami (right), as seen in the anime

After airing on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and other affiliated channels, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international audiences.

However, fans would require a monetary subscription to this anime streaming platform to watch the episode. Other than Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8, fans can also watch many other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup on this platform.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 begins with Tsubasa Shiki pondering about the ultimatum his grandmother gave him. While going to school, he meets Rena Natsukawa, who learns about Tsubasa's determination to rank in the top ten of his class.

Considering she always ranks first in her class, Rena promises to tutor him. She tells him to meet her at the library prep room after school hours so that she can privately teach her. Being a library authority, it was not a problem for Rena to "abuse" her powers.

At school, Minami sees Tsubasa and Rena together, which makes her excited and jealous at the same time. During class, she asks Tsubasa whether he would like to have a study season together, but he refuses.

Rena, as seen in the episode

Tsubasa couldn't tell Minami the exact reason because he felt it would only hurt her. After the classes, he goes to the library prep room to meet Rena Natsukawa, who teaches him various subjects such as mathematics.

After a wholesome study season, Tsubasa asks Rena if she could teach her for two more days. Impressed by his determination, the gyaru girl accepts it but also expects a reward. She shocks Tsubasa by asking him out on a date if he gets the desired result.

Minami Fuyuki, as seen in the episode

Following that, the episode shows the school test unfolding. The results arrived and Tsubasa came third in his class. As such, he keeps his promise by going on a date with Rena Natsukawa.

However, they get seen by Minami Fuyuki's mother, who then texts her daughter about it. The episode ends with the blonde-haired girl confused and shocked at the prospect of Tsubasa and Rena dating.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8

Rena and Tsubasa on a date

Since the latest installment adapted chapters 17 to 19 from Kai Ikada's manga, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 will likely cover the next three or four chapters. As such, the episode will continue on Tsubasa and Rena's date.

Considering Minami has found out about their date from her mother, she will accompany Sayuri and follow them. If Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 8 faithfully adapts the upcoming chapters, fans can also expect a wholesome moment to take place among the main characters.

