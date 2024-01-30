Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV and other affiliated networks in Japan. However, for most fans outside Japan, the episode will be available with English subs on February 5.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! explored Tsubasa Shiki adjusting to the harsh winters of Hokkaido. He met Minami's mother, who gave him a ride to school on a blizzard-hit day. Besides that, the protagonist also enjoyed his time at a mall with Minami and Sayuri.

Additionally, the episode further probed into the growing chemistry between Tsubasa and the blonde-haired gyaru girl. Given how the episode ended, fans cannot wait for Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! episode 5 to see what happens next.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 will stick to its usual schedule and be released on February 6, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Japanese networks. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available for streaming worldwide in English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, February 5 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, February 5 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, February 5 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, February 5 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 5 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, February 5 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, February 5 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, February 6 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, February 6 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5

Sayuri, as seen in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

After airing on TV Tokyo and other affiliated channels in Japan, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international audiences. However, fans would need a monetary subscription to watch the episode.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4

Expand Tweet

Episode 4, titled Nighttime Calls Are Super Ticklish, kicked off with Tsubasa Shiki leaving for the school on a blizzard-hit day in Hokkaido. Although his grandmother told him it was a normal affair, Tsubasa found it difficult to cope with the cold.

Thankfully, Minami's mother, who was taking her daughter to the school, gave the protagonist a ride. After seeing the lady, Tsubasa realized that Minami takes after her gyaru mother. During the ride, both Minami and her mother indulged in conversations that left Tsubasa slightly embarrassed.

Minami's mother, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

The gyaru girl's mother asked him whether he had a girlfriend. To tease him further, she even said how Minami and he would look good together. At school, the blonde-haired girl greeted her "gal" friend, Sayuri, and together they decided to take Tsubasa to a nearby mall for shopping.

The protagonist found the mall's spaciousness and serenity different from the ones in Tokyo. As for Minami and Sayuri, the day out allowed them to solidify their bond. Later at night, Tsubasa Shiki called her friend, Minami, to ask whether the English homework for the school was due for the next day.

Minami Fuyuki, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Interestingly, the blonde-haired girl was in a bathtub at that time. She turned the video call on to tease her friend, who naturally became flustered. However, when Tsubasa asked her about the homework, Minami freaked out and almost dropped her phone.

The episode ended with an epilogue from the protagonist, where he revealed how the homeroom teacher scolded Minami for failing to submit her homework on time.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5

Minami (L), Tsubasa (M), and Sayuri (R), as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link and Blade)

Considering the latest installment covered chapters 8 to 10 from Kai Ikeda's manga, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 will likely follow the next three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the next episode to highlight Minami, Sayuri, and Tsubasa having a fabulous time at the Karaoke. Additionally, the Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 5 may see the "Gals" giving Tsubasa chocolates.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.