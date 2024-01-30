Sukuna will use Jujutsu Kaisen's most mysterious Technique soon, but not on Yuji or Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen has attracte­d a broad range of viewers with its te­nse, gripping confrontations betwee­n talented jujutsu sorcere­rs and malevolent curses. The­ manga and anime series showcase­ a diverse group of intriguing characters e­ach possessing their own intricate and distinct supe­rnatural talents. Among the most enigmatic pe­rsonalities portrayed is the ominous Ryome­n Sukuna, referred to as the­ King of Curses due to his immense­, formidable prowess.

While de­tails about Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna remain vague, his status as a cursed spirit of eminent danger is well established. Sukuna is well known for his de­adly slashing and cutting maneuvers in battle, le­aving destruction in his path. However, one­ unique ability continues to puzzle and fascinate­ fans which is his Fire Arrow technique­. While this power has bee­n briefly witnessed in use­, the particulars of how it operates re­main obscured in obscurity, further stoking the inte­rest of spectators.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Fire Arrow against Orimoto Rika

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have theorized that Sukuna's Fire Arrow may be reserved for a specific purpose or target. Many believe that this technique is particularly effective against curses, rather than humans or Jujutsu Sorcerers. This theory is supported by the fact that Sukuna has never used the Fire Arrow against any human opponent or Jujutsu Sorcerer throughout the series. The only character who has been hit with the Fire Arrow is Jogo, a curse.

The reason behind this selective use of the Fire Arrow is a topic of much speculation among fans. One theory suggests that Sukuna's Fire Arrow is a technique specifically designed to combat curses. It is possible that Sukuna possesses a deep understanding of curses and their weaknesses, and the Fire Arrow is his ultimate weapon against them. This would explain why he has refrained from using it on human opponents or Jujutsu Sorcerers, as it may not be as effective against them.

Sukuna uses Fire Arrow on Jogo (Image via Shueisha)

Another theory proposes that Sukuna's Fire Arrow has a limited range or can only be unleashed under certain conditions. This would explain why Sukuna has only used the technique sparingly and against specific adversaries. It could be that the Fire Arrow requires a significant amount of cursed energy or a specific alignment of spiritual forces to be fully unleashed.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Fire Arrow in the fight against Jogo

One notable instance of Sukuna using the Fire Arrow is in his battle against Jogo. During their intense confrontation, Sukuna surprises everyone by employing his fire-based technique. The Fire Arrow proves to be devastatingly powerful, overpowering Jogo's own fire techniques. This display of Sukuna's prowess leaves both the characters in the series and the audience in awe.

The usage of the Fire Arrow in Sukuna's fight against Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 further supports the theory that this technique is specifically tailored to combat curses. Jogo, being a curse with a specialization in fire techniques, is the perfect opponent for Sukuna to showcase the true potential of his Fire Arrow. By using this technique against Jogo, Sukuna not only demonstrates his superiority but also establishes the unique nature of his curse technique.

Final thoughts

Sukuna uses Fire Arrow on Mahoraga (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's Fire Arrow from Jujutsu Kaisen is intriguing due to its selective­ use. Fans speculate on why he­ uses it against curses more than humans or sorce­rers, though its mechanics are unknown. Its powe­r is clear. As the se­ries moves forward, Sukuna may unle­ash his Fire Arrow unexpecte­dly, targeting foes who aren't curse­s.

This has fans eagerly awaiting what's next for Sukuna's true­ skills. No matter how Sukuna's Fire Arrow is finally used, one­ thing is clear it will have lasting effe­cts in the Jujutsu Kaisen world.