Sukuna will use Jujutsu Kaisen's most mysterious Technique soon, but not on Yuji or Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen has attracted a broad range of viewers with its tense, gripping confrontations between talented jujutsu sorcerers and malevolent curses. The manga and anime series showcase a diverse group of intriguing characters each possessing their own intricate and distinct supernatural talents. Among the most enigmatic personalities portrayed is the ominous Ryomen Sukuna, referred to as the King of Curses due to his immense, formidable prowess.
While details about Jujutsu Kaisen's Ryomen Sukuna remain vague, his status as a cursed spirit of eminent danger is well established. Sukuna is well known for his deadly slashing and cutting maneuvers in battle, leaving destruction in his path. However, one unique ability continues to puzzle and fascinate fans which is his Fire Arrow technique. While this power has been briefly witnessed in use, the particulars of how it operates remain obscured in obscurity, further stoking the interest of spectators.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Fire Arrow against Orimoto Rika
Jujutsu Kaisen fans have theorized that Sukuna's Fire Arrow may be reserved for a specific purpose or target. Many believe that this technique is particularly effective against curses, rather than humans or Jujutsu Sorcerers. This theory is supported by the fact that Sukuna has never used the Fire Arrow against any human opponent or Jujutsu Sorcerer throughout the series. The only character who has been hit with the Fire Arrow is Jogo, a curse.
The reason behind this selective use of the Fire Arrow is a topic of much speculation among fans. One theory suggests that Sukuna's Fire Arrow is a technique specifically designed to combat curses. It is possible that Sukuna possesses a deep understanding of curses and their weaknesses, and the Fire Arrow is his ultimate weapon against them. This would explain why he has refrained from using it on human opponents or Jujutsu Sorcerers, as it may not be as effective against them.
Another theory proposes that Sukuna's Fire Arrow has a limited range or can only be unleashed under certain conditions. This would explain why Sukuna has only used the technique sparingly and against specific adversaries. It could be that the Fire Arrow requires a significant amount of cursed energy or a specific alignment of spiritual forces to be fully unleashed.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's Fire Arrow in the fight against Jogo
One notable instance of Sukuna using the Fire Arrow is in his battle against Jogo. During their intense confrontation, Sukuna surprises everyone by employing his fire-based technique. The Fire Arrow proves to be devastatingly powerful, overpowering Jogo's own fire techniques. This display of Sukuna's prowess leaves both the characters in the series and the audience in awe.
The usage of the Fire Arrow in Sukuna's fight against Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 further supports the theory that this technique is specifically tailored to combat curses. Jogo, being a curse with a specialization in fire techniques, is the perfect opponent for Sukuna to showcase the true potential of his Fire Arrow. By using this technique against Jogo, Sukuna not only demonstrates his superiority but also establishes the unique nature of his curse technique.
Final thoughts
Sukuna's Fire Arrow from Jujutsu Kaisen is intriguing due to its selective use. Fans speculate on why he uses it against curses more than humans or sorcerers, though its mechanics are unknown. Its power is clear. As the series moves forward, Sukuna may unleash his Fire Arrow unexpectedly, targeting foes who aren't curses.
This has fans eagerly awaiting what's next for Sukuna's true skills. No matter how Sukuna's Fire Arrow is finally used, one thing is clear it will have lasting effects in the Jujutsu Kaisen world.