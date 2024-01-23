Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 is slated to release on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks in Japan. However, the episode will be available in English subs in most countries on January 29.

The previous episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! saw Tsubasa Shiki having a memorable time on the school-organized ski trip, where he befriended Sayuri Akino and fixed the strained relationship between her and Minami.

Undoubtedly, the introduction of the new "gal" has made the show even more exciting, as fans are eagerly waiting for Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 to see what happens next.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned earlier, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 will be released on January 30, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Following its broadcast in Japan, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for streaming at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, January 29 9:45 am Central Standard Time Monday, January 29 11:45 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, January 29 12:45 pm Brazil Standard Time Monday, January 29 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 29 5:45 pm Central European Time Monday, January 29 6:45 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, January 29 11:15 pm Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, January 30 1:45 am Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, January 30 3:15 am

Where to watch Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4

After its broadcast on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for global fans. However, anime enthusiasts would require a monetary subscription to watch the episode.

Recap of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 3

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 3 began with Minami and Tsubasa going on the class ski trip. As per the seating arrangements, the protagonist was seated next to Sayuri Akino, who was another "gyaru girl" like Minami.

However, Tsubasa noticed that she and Minami didn't get along that much. After arriving at the destination, the class teacher divided the students into groups based on their skiing ability. Tsubasa, being a rookie, found himself paired with Sayuri.

Although he saw it as an opportunity to ask her about her relationship with Minami, he found Sayuri to be an overtly introverted person. As for Minami, the blonde-haired girl dazzled everyone with her outstanding skiing ability, which somehow made Sayuri jealous.

During the lunch break, Tsubasa decided to bring his meal on the bus to eat, but he found Sayuri there, in the middle of changing her dress. The protagonist was about to leave, but Sayuri assured him that it was fine.

The episode then revealed why she had alienated herself from the rest of the class, which was partly due to her lack of confidence in anything she did. Gradually, she isolated herself from the rest, and it became her signature.

It was also revealed that Sayuri had an immense love for gaming. After opening up to Tsubasa, she even decided to teach him to play games. Later, the duo once again tried skiing together. Tsubasa made a deal that if he went down the slope without falling, she would talk to Minami.

Although he accomplished the task, he saw Sayuri behind, unable to stop the ski. Thankfully, Minami arrived at that moment and helped the blue-haired girl. The episode ended with Sayuri apologizing to Minami for being cold to her.

What to expect in Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4

Sayuri Akino's introduction has nicely set up the story. Considering the latest installment adapted chapters 6 to 7.2 from Kai Ikada's manga series, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 4 will likely adapt the next three chapters.

In other words, the episode will focus on Tsubasa Shiki spending wholesome moments with the gyaru gals, Minami Fuyuki and Sayuri Akino. Additionally, the episode may also see him come to terms with the harsh weather conditions of Hokkaido, such as going to school during a blizzard.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.