10 Anime main characters who would have died without plot armor

Anime main characters vary substantially even when we look at the shonen anime sphere. However, there are a few common things that define the roles of being a shonen protagonist. Most shonen anime main characters often have loud personalities. They are incredibly vocal and often expressive. Furthermore, most shonen characters are either strong or work towards their goals, which results in a massive increase in strength.

However, there is another strange trend that can be observed when we look at some of the main characters from popular shonen anime titles - plot armor. This is a term given to characters who are saved from dangerous situations through some miracle.

Disclaimer: Some examples explored in the article could potentially have spoilers from the respective manga chapters. The ranking is in no particular order, and the article reflects the writer's views.

Natsu and nine other anime main characters who needed plot armor to be saved

1) Natsu from Fairy Tail

Natsu Dragneel as seen in the Fairy Tail series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Natsu is the protagonist from the Fairy Tail series and is among many anime main characters who were saved by plot armor quite frequently. Whenever he confronted someone much stronger than him, he would find a way to survive.

However, if the same antagonist threatened his friends, he would find a surge of power that allowed Natsu to defeat this person. The power of friendship has saved him numerous times in the Fairy Tail series, and this is one of the best examples of plot armor.

2) Jotaro from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Kujo Jotaro as seen in the anime series. (Image via David Productions)

Kujo Jotaro is one among many anime main characters who enjoyed plot armor. Jotaro’s Stand receiving random powerups in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series has no explanation. His Stand being able to freeze time was one of the biggest plot armor moments in the anime.

This was the only reason he could hold his ground against the likes of Dio Brando in the anime and manga series. That, paired with his ability to take Dio’s attacks without being able to block some of them and live, is another example of plot armor in the animanga series.

3) Tanjiro from Demon Slayer

Tanjiro as seen in the anime series (Image via Ufotable)

Tanjiro is the protagonist of the Demon Slayer series who played a massive role in defeating some of the toughest demons in the series. Tanjiro’s ability to access the Hinokami Kagura, and to implement it in combat situations was certainly an instance of plot armor.

The Hinokami Kagura is merely a dance his father used to do, and Tanjiro didn’t learn it from his father. He could master it by simply accessing his memories and the memories of his ancestor. This technique saved him plenty of times, proving that Tanjiro Kamado is among many anime main characters who needed plot armor to survive in the series.

4) Aqua from Konosuba

Aqua as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Studio Deen)

Aqua along with her guild members, are some of the biggest misfits in the Konosuba series. Aqua is the only goddess here, and the assumption would be that she is one of the strongest anime main characters on this list. However, this assumption cannot be farther away from the truth. She has rarely used her abilities to save herself or her comrades in the anime series.

Every time Aqua is in danger, it would take nothing short of a miracle of the joint efforts of Kazuma, Darkness, and Megumin to save her. Plot armor has certainly kept her alive in the harsh Isekai world she lives in.

5) Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto

Naruto as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There is no need to introduce the likes of Naruto Uzumaki since he is one of the most popular main characters in anime of all time. His ability to harness plot armor in some of the most crucial moments of the anime has become a massive talking point. There was no way for Naruto to take on and beat Pain during the fight. However, he managed to do so with Konohamaru’s help.

Furthermore, his 'talk-no-jutsu' is arguably one of the most overpowered plot armor-esque abilities since it allows him to talk down some of the most powerful antagonists. Some even turned into good characters and helped Naruto during the course of the series. He is one of the best examples of anime main characters being saved from plot armor.

6) Kirito from Sword Art Online

Kirito as seen in the Sword Art Online anime series (Image via Aniplex and A-1 Pictures)

Kirito is one of those anime main characters who enjoyed some of the most potent forms of plot armor. One of the main rules that governed the world of Sword Art Online is that a person would die in the real world if they ended up dying in the game.

Kirito and Asuna enjoyed a great deal of plot armor here. In this series, Kirito didn’t die in real life after dying in the game because his will to live seemed to override the aforementioned rule. If not for plot armor, Kirito would have died quite early in the series.

7) Joseph Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Joseph Joestar as seen in Battle Tendencies course of the anime series (Image via Studio Deen)

Joseph Joestar is one of the main characters from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series. During the Battle Tendencies portion of the anime, he managed to survive a massive fall that would have killed anyone, stood his ground against Kars, and survived against Straizo. All these feats in the series do not have any logical explanation and is a clear example of a character who was saved by plot armor.

8) King from One Punch Man

King as seen in the One Punch Man anime series (Image via J.C. Staff)

If plot armor ever manifested as a character, that would be King. The way this character has been written in One Punch Man is that he is simultaneously the luckiest and the unluckiest character at the same time. He is one of those anime main characters who constantly attracts strong opponents.

Every time he confronts a tough villain, a miracle would occur, and someone else either saves him or the villain gets defeated mysteriously. This happened repeatedly till he came to be known as the Strongest Man in the World. Plot armor is the only thing that keeps him alive.

9) Ichigo from Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki from the Bleach anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki from the Bleach series is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime main characters. He is known for his personality and his persistence, even in some of the toughest situations. While he is a great protagonist beloved by millions, there is no doubt that he has been saved by plot armor in various situations.

It would be hard to see Ichigo Kurosaki progress far into the series without plot armor, especially when we saw him fight against Byakuya. This fight would have killed Ichigo long ago in the Bleach series. Even Bleach's concluding events heavily depended on plot armor.

10) Might Guy from Naruto Shippuden

Might Guy after opening his Eighth Gate in the anime. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy from the Naruto Shippuden series created a massive build-up about how opening the Eighth Gate would kill him. When he did that and took on Madara in his Ten-Tail form, he even acknowledged him as the strongest character he had faced. However, just when Might Guy was about to die, Naruto happened to be there after attaining the Sage of Six Paths power.

He managed to literally bring Might Guy back from the dead. Might Guy is among many anime main characters that enjoyed a great deal of plot armor in the Naruto series.

These are some of the anime main characters who managed to survive in their respective series because of plot armor. This trend can often be observed not only in shonen anime titles but also in Isekai shows.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.