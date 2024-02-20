Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 gets delayed by one week 

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 has been delayed by one week. The upcoming episode was supposed to be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024. However, the episode's release has been delayed to Saturday, March 2, 2024. Meanwhile, this week's episode will be a recap episode.

The anime's previous episode saw Arajin Tomoshibi defeat Akutarou Shindo despite Akutarou being possessed by Ichiya. This impressed Senya as he looked forward to Arajin's growth and possible interaction with Ichiya. In the meantime, Marito Jin decided to name his group Siguma.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 gets delayed by a week

Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 was initially supposed to be released on Saturday, February 24, 2024. However, given that this week the anime will release a recap episode, the anime's next episode will get delayed by a week, i.e., Bucchigiri?! Episode 7 will be released on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The episode will see Genki Ookawa, the voice actor of the anime's protagonist Arajin Tomoshibi narrate the events that took place in the previous six episodes.

That said, according to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Bucchigiri?! anime, the broadcast of the scheduled recap episode on Saturday, February 24, is subject to change due to the broadcast of "World Table Tennis 2024".

Fans will have to keep an eye on TV Tokyo's program schedule to be updated about any schedule change that takes place in real-time. Fortunately, such changes should not effect Bucchigiri?! Episode 7, which will be released next week.

What happened in Bucchigiri?! Episode 6?

Marito Jin as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! Episode 6 started off with a fight between Kenichirou Douman and Marito Jin. During this, the anime revealed a flashback that explained the two fighters' shared backstory. Previously when Marito seemed too bored, Tahide Outa insinuated a fight between Marito and Douman to help Marito return to his past self.

This fight was yet to be settled, so it was important for both fighters to win. Unfortunately, their fight got cut short after the flooring fell down.

Senya as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime then saw Akutarou Shindo confront Arajin Tomoshibi. He had fused with Ichiya, hence, he wanted to fight Senya who could fuse with Arajin. Unfortunately, Arajin had lost the will to fight. But upon seeing his friend Matakara Asamine get beat up and love interest Mahoro Jin in danger, Arajin got back up to fight Ichiya-fueled Shindo.

To everyone's surprise, especially Senya, Arajin managed to defeat Shindo with his punch. Following that, Senya could be seen hoping to get close to Ichiya by using Arajin. Elsewhere, Marito decided to rename Ikki to Siguma and become its leader.