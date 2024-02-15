Bucchigiri?! episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 6, titled Frightening! Chili Shrimps Falling Down Like Snowflakes! is set to premiere on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks, and for streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode of the series, viewers witnessed another unexpected twist in the story as Arajin decided to side with Shindo and NG, abandoning Marito's Siguma. On the other hand, the battle between Siguma and Minato appears unavoidable, even though Shindo is the mastermind behind it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bucchigiri?! episode 6 release date and time

As per the information available on the anime's official website, Bucchigiri?! episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, February 17, 2024. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Where to watch Bucchigiri?! episode 6

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers worldwide, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform allows viewers to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 5 recap

Matakara visited Shindo's lair in the previous episode, only to find Arajin there. Shindo had invited Arajin to spend time with the NG girls, an offer Arajin had accepted eagerly. Matakara was locked up in a room and unable to compete with Shindo's skill level, particularly with Shindo having an Honki Person named Ichiya.

Arajin visited him later but was unhelpful, wanting to avoid conflict and abandon his dream of becoming an Honki Person due to their shared troubled past. A flashback revealed a time when Arajin and Matakara, still kids, were ridiculed by some older boys during their training. Matakara had stood up to them and ended up getting badly beaten, while Arajin had chosen to flee.

Another flashback showed Shindo seeking Kenichiro's approval during his time in Minato but feeling undeserving of losing in a fighting match where he used a baton against his opponent. This led to his determination to cause Kenichiro's downfall.

As the fight at the Coliseum began, Shindo, Arajin, and the rest of the NG boys arrived. Arajin was hesitant to join the battle and was on his way to the restroom when Shindo tried to provoke him by revealing that once Siguma was defeated, Mahoro would be forced to serve NG.

This led to an unusual event where Senya was momentarily forced to enter Arajin's body as he landed a powerful punch on Shindo. This punch made Shindo realize that Arajin was indeed hosting Senya.

Meanwhile, Matakara, whom Zabu freed, reached the Coliseum and exposed to everyone that the NG guys had orchestrated the war. However, this revelation did not affect Marito or Kenichiro's resolve as they proceeded with the fight.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 6?

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the events of the previous episode, it is expected that viewers will get to witness the fight between Kenichiro and Marito. On the other hand, there are expectations to see whether Arajin will change his mind and properly confront Shindo.