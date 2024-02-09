Bucchigiri?! episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 5, titled Frightening! Chili Shrimps Falling Down Like Snowflakes! is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. For streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode of the series, viewers got to learn more about the character of the Emperor, the leader of the NG group. His fight with Arajin appears to be a pivotal moment in the series, as it will not only compel Arajin to step up his game but also pave the way for a potential reconciliation with his friend Matakara.

Bucchigiri?! episode 5 release date and time

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Bucchigiri?! episode 5 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, February 10, 2024. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Bucchigiri?! episode 5 streaming details

Bucchigiri?! episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 4 recap

The previous episode began with Marito going after Kenichiro, but his attack was deflected by Matakara. It led to quite an altercation between the two factions, finally resulting in Marito declaring that Siguma had better figure out who ambushed Outa within one day or risk war.

The Emperor, whose real name is Shindo Akutaro, was revealed to have been banished from Minato six months prior. He had tried to befriend Zabu a few days before Minato and Siguma's latest feud started, but Zabu had dismissed him as a small fry and refused to associate with him.

However, Zabu was soon overpowered and lost his Minato armband to Shindo. This same armband was left beside Outa after he had been attacked.

Later in the episode, Matakara reaches out to Arajin, pleading with him to prevent Marito from declaring war on Minato. However, Arajin was uncomfortable in Matakara’s presence and pushed him away once again.

The following day, Matakara approached Mahoro, asking her to persuade Arajin to convince Marito to call off the war. This strategy was successful, and Arajin attempted to dissuade Marito but found himself unable to speak up.

On his way back, Arajin ran into Shindo, leading to a minor altercation that led to Arajin landing a powerful punch on Shindo's face. Despite this, Shindo stood right back up, revealing that he, too, is an Honki person.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 5?

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the events of the previous episode, it is expected that an intense fight between Shindo and Arajin is coming up. This confrontation will likely prove challenging for Arajin, as he has yet to fully merge with Senya.

In the previous episode, Zabu informed Matakara that Shindo was the mastermind behind the conflict between Siguma and Minato. Upon learning this, Matakara set off to find Shindo. Therefore, it is plausible that Matakara might intervene in the battle between Arajin and Shindo.