Bucchigiri?! episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 4, titled Stop the War! Sometimes You Gotta Eat Goya Chanpuru!, is set to premiere on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. For streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode of the series, viewers got a closer look at the history between Minato Kai and Siguma, explaining their feud. It also introduced a new faction, NG, who are under the Emperor. In Bucchigiri?! episode 4, Doman and Marito are likely to confront each other. Meanwhile, viewers will be eager to find out what part Arajin will have in all of this.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bucchigiri?! episode 4 release date and time

The Emperor as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, February 3, 2024. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, February 3, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, February 4, 202 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Bucchigiri?! episode 4 streaming details

Mahoro as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 3 recap

Marito, Arajin, and other members of Siguma (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode opened with the Emperor contemplating how to settle the feud between Marito and Doman. Meanwhile, Asamine was upset that Arajin had joined Marito's Siguma. It was explained that before Marito's arrival, Minato Kai and Ikki Union were fighting for the top position at Ichizu High. However, after Doman's victory over Ikki Union's boss, Marito appeared and took over the latter, renaming it Siguma.

Arajin's initiation into Siguma involved a game of turn that-a-way. The players first formed pairs of two, played Janken to determine who would go first, and hit each other. The one whose head moved from the punch's impact lost.

After Outa emerged victorious against all, he faced Arajin. Despite Outa's punch, Arajin's head did not move an inch, thanks to Senya's holding it in place, resulting in Outa fracturing his knuckles.

Outa puzzled after not making any impact with his punch (Image via MAPPA)

Outa then went to the washroom, where Arajin later found him badly injured and knocked out. Marito doubted that Minato Ken was responsible for the attack on Outa, as he believed only Doman had the strength to challenge him and would not resort to such underhanded tactics.

Next, Mahoro approached Arajin with a proposition to lead Siguma and relieve her brother—a plan Arajin agreed to, oblivious to Mahoro's ulterior motive. Mahoro just wanted her brother's attention to be directed at her and nothing else.

Meanwhile, Minato and Siguma members began showing up injured, unaware that the NG guys were manipulating them into fighting. The episode ended with Marito visiting Doman to settle matters.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 4?

Doman will seek to resolve matters with Marito in Bucchigiri?! episode 4 (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on episode 3, it is expected that there will be an exciting showdown between Marito and Domano. The fights in the anime in general have been great. In addition to the action, viewers will be eager to know more about the Emperor’s role in the story.