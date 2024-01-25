Bucchigiri?! episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 3, titled Love at Fist Fight! The One and Only Quail in the World!, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks, and for streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

The series has been progressively fleshing out Arajin's motivations. His life underwent a significant change when he moved back to his hometown and enrolled in a high school known for its troublesome students.

In the last episode, it was revealed how various organizations were interested in recruiting Arajin. In Bucchigiri?! episode 3, viewers can look forward to seeing how Arajin deals with the repercussions of affiliating with one of these groups.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bucchigiri?! episode 3 release date and time

Arajin and Senya will be seen trying to bond better in Bucchigiri?! episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! episode 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, January 27, 2024. However, for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Release date and time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, January 27, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Bucchigiri?! episode 3 streaming details

Ken will look forward to recruiting Arajin in Bucchigiri?! episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming instalment will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 2 recap

Marito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode began with Marito promptly rising after being struck by the punch from Arajin that sent him flying. In response, he kicked Arajin, who fell into a lake. Asamine, who was watching the fight and believed Arajin's punch resembled that of a Honki person, rushed to save him. The police arrived shortly after, putting an end to the battle.

Arajin regained consciousness in the bathhouse, where Asamine resided with his relatives. However, as soon as Asamine began reminiscing about their past friendship, Arajin began to leave. He did not respond to the question about whether he had been avoiding Asamine because he thought Asamine was too weak.

At home, Senya explained that Arajin's ability to land such a massive punch on Marito was due to their partial fusion. To become stronger, they would need to fully merge, and become one in body and soul.

Meanwhile, Marito was keen on recruiting Arajin to Siguma. The following day, Jabashiri visited Marito to inform him that Arajin and Asamine were friends. Marito had no issue with this and decided he could recruit both. This displeased Jabashiri, who was to be Marito's successor.

Asamine vs Jabashiri as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

So, Jabashiri challenged Arajin to a fight. However, Asamine intervened, stating that he would be the first to fight. The two battled and Asamine won narrowly. After the fight, he invited Arajin to join him in his training to become Honki People and to join Minato kai and meet Ken.

Arajin was uninterested until he learned that Ken was competing with Marito for the top spot. He thought he could beat Ken and claim the top spot, thereby impressing Mahoro without hurting her brother.

The fight with Ken was similar to the one with Marito, with Arajin landing a powerful punch on Ken's stomach that left a mark. However, he got into an argument with Senya, became distracted, and was knocked out.

The next day, Marito approached Arajin and invited him to join Siguma. Arajin would have refused if he had not seen Mahoro also pleading with him to accept the offer. At this point, Asamine also appeared, wishing to make the same offer.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 3?

Asamine will likely be seen in Bucchigiri?! episode 3 (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the previous episode, it is expected that viewers will gain further insight into Arajin and Asamine's relationship.

It was clear that Asamine was deeply affected when Arajin joined Marito's group. Moreover, in the past, Arajin has never tried to comfort Asamine or repair their friendship, even though Asamine has made significant efforts to demonstrate his worth as a friend to Arajin.

It now remains to be seen whether Arajin will take the initiative to mend their friendship. Moreover, Arajin must learn to work with Senya and find a way to truly merge. Otherwise, he will continue to lose battles, despite his newfound power.