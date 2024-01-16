Bucchigiri?! episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 2, titled Wanna Take You On! The Chu Chu Chinese Pepper Steak Train!, is set to premiere on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. The episode will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The very first episode of this original anime series produced by the popular studio MAPPA introduced us to the main character, Tomoshibi Arajin. He has recently transferred to a high school known for its troublemakers. Despite this, he appears to have quickly made friends, adversaries and discovered his purpose.

This fun series, which has already received positive feedback from viewers, draws inspiration from various sources, with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures and Tokyo Revengers being the most noticeable. In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see how Arajin deals with both his high school life and the supernatural.

Bucchigiri?! episode 2 release date and time

Bucchigiri?! episode 2 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, January 20, 2024. But for those who consume the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Eastern Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Central European Time 5:30 pm, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, January 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Australia Central Time 3:00 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Bucchigiri?! episode 2 streaming details

Bucchigiri?! episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world, except Japan, about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 recap

The first episode opens with Tomoshibi Arajin rehearsing how to introduce himself in front of a mirror. He is hopeful about finding a partner, but his hopes are dashed when he discovers his high school class is dominated by guys. However, he soon befriends Mahoro, the only girl in the class.

After school, Arajin is supposed to meet Mahoro but gets held back by Zabu and Komao, who decide to pick on him. While trying to escape, he runs into a tall figure, who turns out to be his old friend, Matakara Asamine.

They used to train together to become Honki people. It is explained that a Honki person is one who finds a heart that does not flee. In the age of the samurai, there were those known as the Honki people who threw away the sword, put down the helmet, and adorned in nothing other than Honki, devoting themselves fully to reaching the top.

A flashback reveals a past incident where Arajin watched Asamine being bullied from a hiding place. Despite this, Asamine sees Arajin as a brave and powerful individual, although one who hates fighting.

Zabu, skeptical of Arajin's strength, arranges for some guys to harass him. Arajin flees to a shrine, where he finds a toy gun. Since he is followed by the guys, he fires it to scare them off, but the ricocheting bullet knocks him unconscious.

When he regains consciousness, he discovers a silver-colored object lodged in his head. As he tries to extract it, Senya, a Majin or Honki Person, appears and offers to give him anything he wants. Arajin is uncertain about his true desires.

Later, Arajin goes on a date with Mahoro, but her aggressive brother, Marito Jin, appears and starts attacking him. Just when it seems like all hope is lost, Arajin demonstrates his determination to fight for his life and Mahoro. Senya merges with him, and the episode concludes with Arajin delivering a powerful punch to Marito’s gut, sending him flying.

What to expect in Bucchigiri?! episode 2?

With Bucchigiri?! being a completely original anime production, its exact synopsis is unfortunately unavailable. However, based on the previous episode, there are certain aspects that require clarification in Bucchigiri?! episode 2. For instance, the incident that occurred between Arajin and Asamine, which left the former distressed upon seeing his former friend, needs to be disclosed.

Next, the intentions behind Mahoro’s actions in the previous episode are puzzling. She intentionally got Arajin into a difficult situation, evidently wanting her brother to beat him up, but her reasons for doing so are unknown. The future of Arajin and Mahoro’s relationship, particularly after her brother’s defeat, is something to look forward to as well in Bucchigiri?! episode 2.