Bucchigiri?! episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 is set to premiere on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. As one of the last series to debut in the Winter 2024 season, fans are eagerly and excitedly awaiting its premiere to assess its potential quality relative to other offerings.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for Bucchigiri?! episode 1 at the time of writing. However, fans at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Bucchigiri?! episode 1 and more.

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 likely to set up series’ overarching plot, introduce core characters and concepts

Release date and time, where to watch

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 pm JST on Saturday, January 13, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Sunday morning local release window. The exact time of its arrival varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan.

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:00 am, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9:00 am, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Central European Time 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Series synopsis

With Bucchigiri?!' being a completely original anime production, its exact synopsis is unfortunately unavailable. However, based on the trailer, the series' first episode looks set to introduce fans to protagonist Arajin Tomoshibi, who recently switched to a high school infamous for its delinquents.

The show will seemingly see him reunite with old friends and make new ones. He will also make some enemies in the process. Likewise, the series seems to have some supernatural elements and appears to tease Arajin having a specific destiny or fate to follow with his life.

What to expect (speculative)

As expected, Bucchigiri?! episode 1 will likely focus on introducing fans to the protagonist Arajin Tomoshibi, detailing his origins and why he switched high schools. Fans may even see the episode start off with Arajin in his original high school.

Bucchigiri?! episode 1 is unlikely to introduce a large amount of characters by name, instead selecting one or two in addition to Arajin to focus on as the series’ central group. Based on the trailer, the two characters that episode 1 will focus on in this capacity appear to be a girl Arajin meets at his new high school and an old friend.

