Naruto: Is Indra Otsutsuki the first Uchiha clan member? Explained

The Naruto series is considered one of the Big Three Shonen titles. This series ran for quite some time, and owing to its runtime, the show introduced various characters. The world-building was one of the most impressive aspects of this series, and plenty of clans were introduced.

While some clans were rather small and insignificant to the plot, some clans were quintessential to plot progression due to the doujutsu that was associated with them. For example, the Hyuga Clan was important in the Naruto series since the clan members had Byakugan.

The Uchiha Clan was arguably one of the most important ones since they had the Sharingan. However, some fans seem concerned about the clan's creation. This led to the question - is Indra Otsutsuki the first Uchiha clan member?

Indra is the progenitor of the Uchiha Clan in the Naruto series

Indra Otsutsuki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As stated earlier, Indra Otsutsuki was the first Uchiha and was credited with the creation of the Uchiha Clan. Indra was an extremely powerful shinobi and, more importantly, an Otsutsuki born to Hagromo. Indra also had a brother, Asura Otsutsuki. In comparison, his brother was weaker and lacked the combat abilities expected from an Otsutsuki. However, he had a pure heart, while Indra didn’t hesitate to employ violence.

Since Indra was the more talented individual, he was all set to receive Hagromo’s teachings and powers. But Hagoromo Otsutsuki decided to give it to Asura, which is why the sibling pair had one of the biggest fights.

Not only is Indra the progenitor of the Uchiha Clan, but he is also credited with the creation of ninjutsu as a whole.

Asura Otsutsuki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, he could not manipulate his chakra freely like his father. To mitigate this issue, Indra created hand seals and utilized chakra in the form of attacks. This is how ninjutsu was created.

He also derived a weaker form of his grandmother’s doujutsu - the Sharingan. He managed to awaken this doujutsu after he saved his brother’s life. This eye allowed him to perceive the flow of chakra. This is why every single descendant and member of the Uchiha Clan had the Sharingan.

Hagoromo Otsutsuki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even after his death, his chakra will continue to stay, leading to his reincarnation. Those who inherited his chakra also inherited his will. Similarly, Asura’s chakra and will continue to prevail, leading to his reincarnation. Madara and Sasuke Uchiha are reincarnations of Indra, while Hashirama Senju and Naruto Uzumaki are reincarnations of Asura.

This war between the two bloodlines existed for hundreds of years. However, Naruto managed to do the impossible and ended this conflict. This was one of the most defining moments in the anime and manga series. In conclusion, Indra was the first Uchiha Clan member since he was the clan's progenitor. The awakening of his Sharingan was also why descendants of this clan have the same eye.

Indra’s role in the anime and manga was restricted purely to world-building. This is also why we didn’t see much of him in the anime and manga series.