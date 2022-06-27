The strongest members in every Naruto clan, ranked

One of the most intriguing concepts in Naruto’s world is the idea of clans, giant families formed by individuals who share a similar fighting style. There is a vast number of clans in the series, and each has its unique characteristics, like being able to turn into smoke or being an alien.

But with so many different clans in Naruto, some have to be able to produce stronger individuals than others. This list will go through every prominent clan in Naruto and rank their stronger members accordingly.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author’s opinion and contain spoilers. The article will not consider some clans in the show as the information about them is minimal.

Which of the several clans in Naruto produces the strongest Shinobi?

22) Iburi

Yukimi's powers are strong, but she is not a fighter (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Iburi clan is a hidden group that can turn their bodies into smoke, although they do not have control over this ability. They were briefly shown in the series, where Orochimaru helped them obtain control over their powers.

After they allowed Orochimaru to experiment on them, he killed every one of them, except for Yukimi, a girl with the power to bestow the smoke abilities and possess another individual in her smoke form. As such, she is the strongest member of her clan, even if she is not a fighter.

21) Fuma (Land of Sound)

The Fuma clan tried to restore their land to its former glory before being tricked by Orochimaru, who wanted to study their Kekkei Genkai. This power allowed them to control others with strings made of Chakra, which intrigued the Sanin.

The Fuma clan tried to restore their land to its former glory before being tricked by Orochimaru, who wanted to study their Kekkei Genkai. This power allowed them to control others with strings made of Chakra, which intrigued the Sanin.

Their strongest member is Arashi, a shinobi representing their clan’s hope for a better tomorrow, where they would get their land back. Unfortunately, he was also tricked by Orochimaru, so not much is known about him.

20) Fuma (Amegakure)

The Fuma clan of Amegakure were the creators of the famous and iconic Fuma Shuriken, a giant version of the ninja weapon that can be used in close and ranged combat. Not much is known about them besides that.

The Fuma clan of Amegakure were the creators of the famous and iconic Fuma Shuriken, a giant version of the ninja weapon that can be used in close and ranged combat. Not much is known about them besides that.

Their strongest member of the series is an unknown ninja who battled Jiraiya in his youth and survived their encounter. Unfortunately for him, he would later get killed by Nagato and used as one of his Six Paths.

19) Tsuchigumo

If their devastating village destructive technique were still around, the Tsuchigumo clan would have a much higher spot on the list. Unfortunately, the last user of this technique chose not to pass it on to the next generation.

Hotaru is the strongest member of the Tsuchigumo clan. Still, besides her clan’s forbidden technique, she was not fully trained by her teacher Utakata, meaning she would not have a chance of defeating many members of this list.

18) Yuki

Haku could have been a great Shinobi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

A clan followed by tragedy; the Yuki clan suffered greatly after the civil war in the Land of Water. As they were a clan in possession of a Kekkei Genkai, those afflicted by them in the past tried to get revenge by purging them.

We do not know much about this clan as it stopped existing after the death of its most powerful known member, Haku. His amazing abilities with Ninjutsu and his powerful Ice Release would have given him a higher spot, but he died too young to complete proper training.

17) Inuzuka

Kiba and Akamaru are always together (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

One of the most iconic clans in Konoha, the Inuzuka clan, is known for their enormous canine partners, which they use in battle to help them overwhelm their adversaries. They are a powerful clan who, unfortunately, we do not see much about in Naruto.

Their most powerful known member is Kiba, one of Naruto’s rivals during childhood and one of the most powerful Shinobi the Leaf Village has in their forces.

16) Kurama

The Kurama clan could be one of the most unremarkable clans of all time because of their low power level, except for a rare occurrence inside the family every few years. After a certain amount of time has passed, a clan member will be born with the ability to warp the world around with powerful and realistic illusions.

Their most powerful known member is Yakumo. Even with her powerful abilities, she is in a lower position on the list because of the lack of control she has over her powers.

15) Yamanaka

Ino is one of the most skilled mind Jutsu users (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Yamanaka clan is another one of the iconic families the Leaf Village has to offer. They specialize in mind Jutsu, making them some of the most proficient spies and interrogators.

Their most powerful member now is Ino Yamanaka, another of Naruto’s classmates. She uses her powerful mind and incredible techniques, like the Mind Transfer Jutsu, to destroy the enemy from inside.

14) Akimichi

Choji @SwirlyboiChoji



Choji Akimichi “You can MOCK me all you want. But if you INSULT my best friend, I will OBLITERATE you!”Choji Akimichi “You can MOCK me all you want. But if you INSULT my best friend, I will OBLITERATE you!” 🍥Choji Akimichi🍥 https://t.co/jEHI85UuUG

The second member of the powerful Ino-Shika-Cho combination, the Akimichi clan, also resides in Konohagakure. They are experts in transforming their bodies, using the fat in their bodies as fuel.

Their most powerful member is Choji Akimichi, a lazy ninja always looking for an excellent place to eat. But when the situation arises, he can be one of the scariest enemies to face in battle with his Body Expansion technique.

13) Aburame

Use bug repellent when fighting Shino (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Aburame clan is one of the most mysterious and creepy families in Konohagakure. They specialize in using different types of insects in combat, making them spy for their master or stealthily attack the enemy.

The most powerful member is Shino Aburame, a former Naruto classmate. He was always a quiet and deep individual who preferred the company of his insects over people. He can use his many different insects to defeat an opponent before they even notice they are being attacked.

12) Hozuki

The Hozuki clan of Kirigakure used to be one of the most powerful ever, given they had the fantastic ability to turn their bodies into the water. However, they must maintain a high level of hydration at all times to use this technique.

This clan's most powerful known member was the second Mizukage, Gengetsu. He was so powerful he was only defeated in a fight to the death against the second Tsuchikage, a confrontation where both men lost their lives.

11) Nara

To Shikamaru, everything is a bother (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Nara clan produces some of the world's most intelligent and lazy ninjas. They are masters of the use of shadow-related Jutsu, techniques that can catch most enemies by surprise as they do not expect it.

The most powerful member of the clan is Shikamaru Nara, another of Naruto’s classmates and current right-hand. Besides being a skilled fighter, he is arguably the smartest ninja in the entire Shinobi world.

10) Hoshigaki

Kisame was a mighty swordsman (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Hoshigaki clan is characterized because of its shark-like appearance, a trait that can vary from member to member. They are powerful Water Release users and proficient swordsmen. Not much is known about this clan, but its known members have been incredibly powerful Shinobi.

Their most powerful member was Kisame, a missing-nin who became one of the most prominent members of Akatsuki during most of the series. His abilities with the sword were nearly unmatched, which added to his powerful body, and made him a monster in battle.

9) Lee

The Lee clan used to be a civilian family as none of its members could use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu. Knowing that they are ranked this high on the list because of the amazing Shinobi it has produced, who have been masters of Taijutsu since a young age.

The Lee clan used to be a civilian family as none of its members could use Ninjutsu or Genjutsu. Knowing that they are ranked this high on the list because of the amazing Shinobi it has produced, who have been masters of Taijutsu since a young age.

The most powerful member of the clan is Rock Lee, the best Taijutsu fighter in the entirety of Konoha. After training with Might Guy, Lee became one of the few people in the world who can use the Eight Gates technique, making him a danger to anyone who dares to oppose him.

8) Hyuga

Neji was one of the best Shinobi of the Leaf (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Hyuga clan is one of Konohagakure's most respected and feared families. They are known for their Dojutsu, the Byakugan, and their unique fighting style, which uses their remarkable eyes to stop the flow of Chakra in the body of their adversary.

The most powerful known member of this clan was Neji, a prodigy that surpassed every member of the family's main branch, even after his powers were suppressed with the Cage Seal. We never saw how powerful he could have been, as he sacrificed himself to save Naruto and Hinata during the Fourth Ninja War.

7) Hatake

Kakashi is a fantastic teacher (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Not much is known about the Hatake clan, except that its two known members have been prodigies of their respective generations. They do not seem to have a distinctive Jutsu tradition, but they are proficient in using small knives.

The most powerful member of the clan is Kakashi, the Copycat ninja who became the Sixth Hokage after the Fourth Shinobi war. He used to be able to use the Sharingan, a gift from his friend Obito, but even now, without it, he is one of the best ninjas of the Leaf.

6) Shimura

Danzo committed many unforgivable crimes (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Shimura clan is another one of the original four that joined the creation of Konohagakure. Not much is known about them besides this fact, except they can produce mighty warriors who have no fear of battle.

Danzo was the most powerful member, the leader of Root, and one of the most ruthless rulers Konoha had ever had. He was constantly searching for power, which drove him to do horrible things that would not be forgotten or forgiven for a long time.

5) Sarutobi

The Sarutobi clan was one of the original four that founded Konoha, meaning they have been there since the beginning. They are a mighty family with an affinity for learning advanced Jutsu, as they seem to be able to do this more quickly than others.

The most powerful member of the clan was Hiruzen Sarutobi, otherwise known as the Third Hokage. Hiruzen was a capable Shinobi who learned to control the Five Elemental Natures, besides being called God of Shinobi because of his strength and power in battle.

4) Senju

The Senju clan is another of the founding clans of the Leaf Village. They were incredibly strong, aided by their unique Kekkei Genkai Wood release, a powerful technique that could even contain the Chakra of the Kyuubi.

Their most powerful known member was Hashirama, the first individual to obtain the titles of Hokage and God Of Shinobi. He was a kind warrior who preferred to solve conflicts peacefully, but with a massive strength that few individuals wanted to face in battle.

3) Uchiha

Sasuke used to be an enemy of Konoha (Image via Masashi Kishimito/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The last of the founding clans of Konoha, the Uchihas, were always renowned for their ability to produce prodigies and unimaginably powerful Shinobi. They were aided by their Dojutsu, the Sharingan, a technique that gives the user access to various powerful attacks.

The most powerful member of the clan is Sasuke, Naruto’s best friend, and rival throughout most of their lives. Sasuke is one of the most powerful Shinobi, even after his loss of Rinnegan, as he is one of the only individuals in the world still in possession of the Sharingan.

2) Uzumaki

Naruto will always be a hero to the world (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The Uzumaki clan was renowned for their mastery over Seals and their superhuman lifeforce. The members of the main clan were able to live for hundreds of years, which made them a threat to many nations. As a result, they were exterminated in their home country of Uzushiogakure, except for those who migrated before the massacre.

The most powerful member of the clan is Naruto Uzumaki, the hero of the Fourth Ninja War and the current seventh Hokage. Even after losing his loyal friend Kurama in the fight against Isshiki, Naruto is not someone you want to mess with.

1) Otsutsuki

Isshiki is the most powerful enemy in the franchise (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Otsutsuki is an alien clan arrived on Earth to establish themselves as the most powerful individuals ever. They had powers beyond what most humans can imagine, as they were not only the progenitors of Chakra but also responsible for creating the most prominent clans.

The most powerful member of their clan is Isshiki Otsutsuki, a being so powerful he could fight against the strongest ninja in existence without as much as breaking a sweat. If not for Kurama’s sacrifice, he could have easily destroyed Earth with tremendous power.

