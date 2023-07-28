8 Naruto characters who everyone wants to see in the new anime

Naruto characters are one of the greatest strengths of Masashi Kishimoto's manga. They are all very different from each other, with strong motivations and their own unique sets of abilities. Part of the series' appeal was the diverse cast of characters that it had, which is one of the many reasons it is getting such a huge celebration for its 20th anniversary.

In that regard, there have been several celebrations of Naruto's anniversary but one that has a lot of hype is the release of a four-episode anime come September. While there isn't any clarity about the project, fans theorize that it is going to show the best moments of the series with top-notch animation.

If that proves to be the case, then there are several Naruto characters that deserve a moment in this new anime and enjoy the spotlight. This series has a very wide cast, so the fans have many to choose from.

So, here are, in no particular order, eight Naruto characters that everyone wants to see in the new anime. It's worth pointing out Team 7 is not going to be featured here because they are the main characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Naruto series.

Eight Naruto characters that deserve to have special attention in the new anime

1. Zabuza and Haku

Haku and Zabuza deserve to appear in the new anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Haku and Zabuza hold a special place among Naruto characters. They were the first real opponents that Team 7 had to deal with and also one of the first lessons that the protagonist had to learn about the cruelty of the shinobi world. Their battles, the moments, and their poignant ending have made these two characters iconic parts of the series.

They are coupled together in the same place on this list because they are a team and their characters work at their best when they are together. It would be amazing to see Zabuza and Kakashi duel with great animation or Naruto lose control while fighting Haku, which is something that every fan of the series wants to see.

2. Itachi Uchiha

Itachi is one of the most important Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Itachi is one of the most influential Naruto characters when it comes to the plot. His massacre of the Uchiha clan defines most of Sasuke's character, with the latter constantly making decisions and pushing the plot forward by trying to get his revenge on his brother.

Therefore, a character with such relevance to the story and who is also a fan favorite gets a decent amount of screen time in this new anime. It would also be very interesting how his final battle with Sasuke would look with world-class animation.

3. Rock Lee

Rock Lee is one of the most beloved Naruto characters in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The moment Rock Lee was introduced in the story, he made a significant connection with the audience. His determination, fighting style, kind heart, and his willingness to do his best whatever the cost made him one of the most popular Naruto characters.

Thus, a character of his caliber deserves a moment in the spotlight in this new anime. His legendary battle with Gaara during the Chuunin Exams arc is widely regarded as the best in the series and one of the best in anime history. For that reason alone, he should get attention on this upcoming project.

4. Gaara

Gaara was a key player in the early stages of Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Considering that Rock Lee's legendary battle was against Gaara, it makes sense that the latter also gets major screen time in this new anime. Not only because of that, though; Gaara was one of the most frightening characters in the series when it started, with his demeanor and killer instinct making him a force to be reckoned with.

Naruto characters usually have compelling backstories and Gaara's is one of the most poignant and tragic in the franchise, which is why he deserves more attention on this new anime. Plus, Naruto's arguably first major victory in the series comes against Gaara, which is another great moment that deserves to be here.

5. Madara Uchiha

Madara is one of the most celebrated Naruto characters (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Madara is one of the most popular Naruto characters in the series and by far the most celebrated antagonist. His connection to most of the events in the franchise, his legacy as part of the founding clans of Konoha, and his extreme power are a testament to how important and celebrated he is as a character.

While it remains unclear if the new anime is going to cover the entire story or some iconic moments, watching Madara back in action would be amazing. In particular, his entrance in the Fourth Great Ninja War is the stuff of legends and deserves to be animated with all the quality a moment like that entails.

6. Jiraiya

Jiraiya has to be in the new anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Jiraiya is beloved by fans and for a good reason: his charisma, his abilities, his role as a mentor and father figure to Naruto, and his death have all become an iconic part of the series. Therefore, it's very logical that fans want to see more of him during this new anime.

When it comes to roles in the story, Jiraiya was a very significant figure among Naruto characters. He trained Nagato, who later become the leader of Akatsuki, he was trained by the Third Hokage, he trained the Fourth Hokage, and also was the one responsible for Naruto to improve leaps and bounds in key portions of the story.

7. Minato Namikaze

Fans want more of Minato in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

The recent Narutop99 and the subsequent Minato manga have shown how loved the character is, which is why it would be interesting to see more of him in the new anime. After all, he is the Fourth Hokage, the one who sealed the Kyubi in Naruto, and the father of the protagonist.

Minato had a lot of achievements in his short stint as a shinobi and was instrumental in the development of Kakashi as a ninja, so it would be great to see more of him. Plus, he is simply the embodiment of being cool, so seeing him in this anime could be very fun.

8. Nagato Uzumaki/Pain

Pain is one of the most important Naruto villains out there (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Pain was, along with Madara Uchiha, the most celebrated villain among Naruto characters. While his powers and abilities were very appealing and the same could be said about his role as the leader of Akatsuki, the biggest selling point of the character was his ideology and the way he could transmit his ideas.

In simple terms, Pain, whose real name was Nagato Uzumaki, understood that Konoha only grew stronger because of the chaos they inflicted on other, smaller villages.

Thus, his resolve grew stronger after each tragedy he suffered and built Akatsuki with the goal of creating a better world, constantly challenging Naruto's ideology, resulting in one of the best clashes in the entire franchise.

Final thoughts

Naruto characters have cemented themselves as some of the most beloved in anime history, so it's not surprising that there are many to choose from. Be that as it may, the new anime is probably not going to give all of them the attention they deserve but, hopefully, is a wonderful celebration of one of the most popular franchises of all time.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.