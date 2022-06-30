Naruto: 10 Taijutsu users who can rival Rock Lee

Taijutsu is one of the most interesting fighting styles in the world of Naruto. It is the only style of combat that does not rely on the user's chakra. Taijutsu focuses on an individual's physical and mental strength. Since there is no chakra in use, there are no hand signs associated with this form. However, users might assume different stances for higher efficiency.

Rock Lee was one of the few characters in Naruto who solely focused on Taijutsu. During his prime, Rock Lee was a formidable fighter and could go up against almost anyone in the entire series. However, there are a few shinobi who can compete with Rock Lee in the art of Taijutsu.

Best Taijutsu users in Naruto other than Rock Lee

10) Sakura

Many fans dub Sakura as a character who's weak. However, she's a really strong individual and can easily defeat Rock Lee. Although she didn't have an interesting skill set, she was trained by Lady Tsunade, one of the three Legendary Sannin in Naruto.

Under her tutelage, Sakura mastered the Strength of a Hundred Seal, apart from becoming one of the best medical ninjas in the series. By the time Sakura had completed her studies, she was able to defeat foes with a single blow.

9) Neji

Neji of the Hyuga clan was another Taijutsu user in the series. Unlike Rock Lee, who used the Hard Fist style, Neji used the Gentle Fist style during combat. Growing up, Neji was a prodigy and one of the most lethal Taijutsu users in the Hyuga clan.

As a child, Neji had exceptional Taijutsu skills and was able to defeat adults with ease. As he grew up, Neji mastered the art of stopping the flow of someone's chakra. This skill has made him one of the most powerful Taijutsu users till date.

8) Tsunade

Lady Tsunade had the strength of a brute. Although her skill as a Shinobi hasn't been displayed that much, the fact that she's one of the Legendary Sannin speaks volumes about her skills in all forms of jutsus in Naruto.

That said, Tsunade had also mastered the Strength of a Hundred Seal, and could use chakra to enhance her powers. With these things in mind, Tsunade has the potential to be a very strong Taijutsu user.

7) Might Duy

It's rather unnatural to see Might Duy on a list like this because he wasn't that powerful. Might Duy was referred to as the Eternal Genin and was looked down upon by the other Shinobi in Konohagakure.

Despite not being powerful enough, Might Duy managed to perfect and unlock all the Eight Inner Gates. Although the usage of this ability killed him, the fact that he could achieve a feat like this is a very big thing, since there aren't many people in Naruto who can unlock all Eight Inner Gates.

6) Might Guy

Might Guy is Might Duy's son. And as they say, like father, like son. Might Guy wasn't that strong of a shinobi to begin with, and he didn't have any chakra either. Despite not being hopeful at the very beginning, Might Guy worked and trained hard to make a mark in the world of Taijutsu.

He's the one who trained Rock Lee in the art of Taijutsu. In fact, the legendary Madara Uchiha also acknowledged Might Guy as the strongest Taijutsu user he had ever faced.

5) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi was the third Hokage in Naruto. Although no one really knows how strong he was during his prime, Hiruzen was a very strong Shinobi even in his old age. He went up against the reanimated bodies of Hashirama and Tobirama Senju at the same time.

These two Shinobis were really powerful individuals. Going up against even a reanimated version of them takes a lot of skill and strength. Hiruzen Sarutobi possessed all these skills even during his old age, making him a very deadly Taijutsu user and a Shinobi.

4) Kakashi

It would be a shame if the Copy Ninja of Konoha wasn't included on this list. Kakashi was dubbed the Copy Ninja because of his ability to mimic the hand signs of others while using his Sharingan. Despite this ability, Kakashi was a genius and is probably one of the most powerful Shinobi in the entire Naruto series.

Despite having a plethora of jutsus at his disposal, Kakashi has not stopped from using Taijutsu while fighting. Despite being a brilliant individual, whatever he lacks in his genius, he makes up for it in strength.

3) Sasuke

Indra's reincarnation is one of the strongest individuals in Naruto. Equipped with the Rinnegan and the Mangekyou Sharingan, the Shadow Hokage of Konohagakure is one of the best Taijutsu users in Naruto.

Sasuke has always strived to be perfect from a young age, and has been able to do the same as well. Although Sasuke was conflicted about his alliances and friendships, he was always a formidable foe in battle.

2) Naruto

The series' main protagonist was sure to be on this list at some point. Naruto is one of the most powerful Shinobi in the game, and Sasuke is the only one who can compete with him in terms of strength and skill.

Naruto also possesses exceptional Taijutsu skills. In fact, a combination of Taijutsu and Sage Mode can be deadly.

1) Madara

The mighty Madara Uchiha makes it to the top of this list. Madara was one of the strongest Taijutsu users in Naruto. His prowess with this fighting style is seen when he took the entire Shinobi Alliance head-on and managed to defeat all of them.

Madara is one of the few shinobis on this list who could defeat Rock Lee in combat without breaking a sweat. He wouldn't have to use any chakra either. However, knowing how unpredictable Rock Lee can be, it is certain that he will definitely put up a good fight against this fabled Shinobi.

