8 good-hearted Naruto characters who turned evil

The Naruto series has a huge array of characters who have influenced the plot significantly. Owing to the long duration of this series, there have been numerous antagonists that were introduced in this series. Some of them were bad from the get-go, but there were a few that were quite kind before circumstances forced them to turn evil.

Let’s take a look at some of the characters that were kind at some point in the series but turned evil due to certain circumstances.

Naruto: Obito and seven other kind-hearted characters that turned evil

1) Obito

There was a point in time when Obito wanted to become the Hokage of the village. He was Minato’s student and showed a lot of talent and potential. However, due to Madara’s schemes, Rin was forced to become a jinchuriki who would be forced to release the Tailed Beast when she reached Konohagakure. She decided to kill herself in order to protect the village, and stood in front of Kakashi when he used Chidori. Obito saw his loved one die to Kakashi and this changed his perspective. He became one of the biggest antagonists that played a big role in starting the Fourth Great Ninja War.

2) Nagato

Nagato saw the ill effects of war and hated it because his parents were killed. They were humanitarians that tended to the wounded shinobis. He is the founder of the Akatsuki and the reason why he started it was because he wanted to achieve world peace. He intended on stopping the world from entering into wars that led to mass genocide. However, all of that changed when Nagato witnessed his friend Yahiko die. His views on war changed, and he was submerged in hatred and sought vengeance. He even went to the extent of destroying an entire village.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke might be Naruto’s ally right now, but he was the main antagonist for a while. He seemed like a sweet child that respected his brother and wanted to become a strong shinobi. However, after witnessing the death of his entire clan, Sasuke went down a path filled with hatred and violence. He went to the extent of seeking help from Orochimaru and fled the village as well. He even tried killing Sakura on a few occasions. While he might have become a good character again, he certainly became evil after a life-changing moment.

4) Konan

Konan, Yahiko, and Nagato were inseparable since they were abandoned and helped each other to survive. They were trained by Jiraiya and decided to start a group called Akatsuki. The focus of the group was to achieve peace. On one fateful day, Konan was abducted by Hanzo’s men and forced Nagato to kill Yahiko in order to spare Konan’s life. When Konan urged them to flee without her, they decided to stay. However, Yahiko stabbed himself with the kunai that was in Nagato’s hand. This changed everything for both Yahiko and Nagato. It was at this point that they decided to take Tobi’s offer and started recruiting S-class ninjas.

5) Itachi

Itachi is one of the most beloved characters who isn’t even considered a villain in the series. However, when fans were unaware of the circumstances, he was the one tasked with killing the entire Uchiha clan. He was forced to do this because the higher ups of the village knew that there was a coup in the works. Itachi did this in order to save the village from another war and by doing so they would spare Sasuke’s life as well. In Sasuke’s eyes, Itachi was a cold-blooded murderer and this changed after Sasuke realized the truth behind his actions. Itachi had the strength and the wisdom to become a Hokage, but circumstances made him take harsh decisions that impacted the entire Shinobi world.

6) Kisame

Kisame was a ninja who was devoted to his village, and he would do anything to ensure the mission's success. One of his missions required him to kill his own comrades because they were captured by Konohagakure’s ninjas and intel could have been leaked if they were interrogated. Later, he realized that his own leader, Fuguki Suikazan, was leaking information and ended up killing him too. This changed his views because he didn’t know what was true and what wasn’t. Madara approached him and managed to manipulate him by repeatedly using the word 'truth.'

7) Haku

Haku was just a child whose only fault was that he possessed kekkei genkai. The village was extremely wary of those that possessed it because they thought that it would only instigate more wars. Haku’s mother possessed kekkei genkai but managed to hide it from her husband. One day Haku realized that he could manipulate water and his mother scolded him for doing so. Unfortunately, this was being watched by the husband who rallied a mob and killed his own wife. He was unable to kill his own child since Haku created large ice particles that killed the entire mob and his father. He then decided to dedicate his entire life to Zabuza even if it meant that he would be used for doing terrible things and killing innocent people. This was because Haku was orphaned and nobody wanted him.

8) Zabuza

Zabuza wasn’t necessarily kind-hearted, but he wasn’t always a cold-blooded murderer. According to Gengo, Zabuza was a hopeful shinobi who dreamt of shaping the society by having the Shinobis as the ruling class. He was inspiring and had a charismatic trait that others liked. However, he didn’t agree with the Fourth Mizukage and decided to launch a coup d’etat that failed. His kind-hearted tendencies were seen when he was around Haku and considered him to be a good friend despite treating him like a weapon.

