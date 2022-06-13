How Kakashi killing Rin changed Naruto forever

Kakashi is one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series, and his contribution to the plot is also quite significant. There are a few events surrounding the Copy Ninja which genuinely changed the course of the story itself.

Other characters that are equally as important are Rin Nohara and Obito Uchiha. These three characters were comrades in the same team led by Minato Namikaze. One of the most repeated questions or discussions revolves around the possibility of Rin living.

If that happened, how would it have affected the overall plot of the series? Let’s take a closer look at when Rin was killed and understand what could have changed if Kakashi hadn’t killed her in the Naruto series.

Naruto: Analyzing the death of Rin to understand how it affected the plot

Rin Nohara (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Madara Uchiha needed a pawn to carry out his plans, and he schemed to turn Obito against all of his previous comrades. Madara then proceeded to kidnap Rin and made it look like it was done by one of the Kirigakure ninjas. He forcibly planted the Three-Tails inside of her and intended on letting it loose as soon as she reached Konohagakure. This forced Rin to take drastic measures to avoid this to protect her village from a Three-Tailed Beast attack.

The Copy Ninja of the Naruto series swore to Obito that he’d save Rin no matter what and even succeeded in rescuing her. Rin begged Kakashi to kill her, and he also refused to do that. However, when Kakashi performed the Chidori to kill one of the Kirigakure ninjas, Rin threw herself in the way, and he ended up impaling her. She did this as a last-ditch measure to protect the village from a Three-Tailed Beast attack.

Following this, Obito witnessed Rin's death, which changed him and the series forever. He decided to go against the world and seek revenge for what had happened.

Madara took this opportunity and capitalized on it. However, things could have changed if Rin hadn’t died to Kakashi in the series. If Minato had shown up in time and Rin survived, he would have been able to deal with the Three-Tailed Beast attack in Konoha and probably reinforce the Bijuu back into Rin, given his exceptional talent in Fuinjutsu.

Obito would have been back home in Konoha, but now that the village has another Bijuu, the politics would also play out differently. Given Konoha's dominance during the wars, adding Bijuu could have forced the other towns to pull out of the war and even create an alliance with Konohagakure.

Danzo would have gotten out of Hidden Rain village and wouldn’t consider the Akatsuki a threat, leading to Yahiko surviving as well.

Since there wouldn’t be a Nine-Tailed Beast attack, Itachi would not have been forced to kill his entire clan, and the nation's strength would be far superior compared to the neighboring countries, forcing them to pull out of wars, resulting in peace.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far