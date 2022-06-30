5 Naruto characters who were redeemed in Boruto (and 5 who became hated)

A plethora of classic Naruto characters have been featured in the sequel series Boruto. Some were regarded as either villainous or useless during their time in the original series. However, Boruto allowed these characters to redeem their past crimes or prove to the fans that they were never useless but just underutilized.

Unfortunately, there were other instances where beloved Naruto characters began losing fans after appearing in the sequel series. So, in this list, we will show 5 characters who made amends for their past and 5 who lost their popularity when they appeared in Boruto.

Disclaimer: This list will reflect the author's point of view and will not be in any order. It will contain spoilers.

Kabuto and 4 other Naruto characters who changed themselves in Boruto

1) Orochimaru

Who would expect one of the most ruthless villains to become a loving father? (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Orochimaru's actions in Naruto will never be truly forgiven, but it is commendable that he is at least trying to turn over a new leaf. The Sanin was known for his inhumane and twisted experiments to obtain power, which he still does, but with much more surveillance.

Still, the most significant change in Orochimaru's character in Boruto is probably his paternal treatment of Mitsuki. He did not treat him as a weapon or a spy, as he has repeatedly proven that he wants the child to have a good life, something he would have never done in the past.

2) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto became a better person (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Like his teacher Orochimaru, Kabuto committed several crimes that will probably never be forgotten by those affected. But after falling into Itachi's Infinite Tsukuyomi, he became determined to change his ways and atone for his sins.

Kabuto now runs the orphanage he was raised in during childhood, ensuring the children are taken care of. He was even willing to take the clones of Shin Uchiha as his own kids, proving how much he has changed since the Fourth Shinobi War.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke wants Konoha to be a village his brother would be proud of (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sasuke is regarded as one of the heroes of the Shinobi world because of his pivotal work in stopping Madara and Kaguya, but he was still a criminal. After his time in prison, Sasuke wanted to make amends for all the pain he caused, something he is still trying to do in Boruto.

He is constantly outside the village, working as Naruto's Shadow, doing his best to maintain the peace they had to fight so hard for. He is also a loving husband and father, which would have been hard to imagine during his time as Orochimaru's mentee.

4) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is a great Kunoichi and an even greater mom (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Even though Sakura proved as a teenager that she was not the same weak girl from her academy years, her contributions to the plot were still more minor than others. But as of now, Sakura is probably not only one of the strongest Kunoichi in Konoha but also one of the most important ninjas of all.

She is the head of the medical ninja in the village, which most likely means she treats the most gruesome injuries in the village. Sakura is also one of the best mothers in the series, raising an amazing Kunoichi like Sarada alone.

5) Ino

kiki @sh0unenstars and also stan the strongest yamanaka, leader of yamanaka clan, leader of sensory division & barrier team, botanist of yamanaka flowers, leader of analysis team, co-director of the children’s mental health clinics, the queen ino yamanaka herself and also stan the strongest yamanaka, leader of yamanaka clan, leader of sensory division & barrier team, botanist of yamanaka flowers, leader of analysis team, co-director of the children’s mental health clinics, the queen ino yamanaka herself 😌 https://t.co/8JrJeTOjaH

Ino was never regarded as a useful character while Naruto was still airing, as she was often forgotten or given minor appearances in the series. That is why it is so refreshing to see her as one of the most essential members of Konoha's defenses in Boruto.

Thanks to her sensory abilities, Ino is responsible for managing the barriers team of the leaf, one of the most crucial jobs in preventing an attack. She has also been more relevant in this sequel than in the original series.

Konohamaru and 4 other Naruto characters fans grew to dislike in Boruto

1) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba was never a fan-favorite character, as most fans saw him as someone who brags a lot but does not live up to expectations. He was not hated in any way, but he was not showered with love.

Still, since Kiba has not changed his behavior after all this time, fans are constantly frustrated when he makes an appearance in the new series. He is still bragging about his strength, which infuriates fans, seeing as he is still a Chunin.

2) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Shiggy_nips @shiggynips12 . He has some potential to be a goat teacher no kizzy, need him to come back stronger like kakashi in shippuden + come back as leader also wanna see his and saradas hokage rivalry dynamic some more. konohamaru is over hatted. He has some potential to be a goat teacher no kizzy, need him to come back stronger like kakashi in shippuden + come back as leader also wanna see his and saradas hokage rivalry dynamic some more. konohamaru is over hatted 😭. He has some potential to be a goat teacher no kizzy, need him to come back stronger like kakashi in shippuden + come back as leader also wanna see his and saradas hokage rivalry dynamic some more. https://t.co/vS2z63wH7V

Konohamaru had a fantastic development in Naruto, going from a small child who wanted to make a name for himself to one of the fiercest fighters in Konoha. He was never amongst the strongest, but he always had a big heart and a strong will, making him an endearing character.

In Boruto, however, he became the new Team 7's teacher, which most fans were excited to see. Unfortunately, he is not the best at the job since he made some questionable decisions as a team leader.

Fans were also quick to note that his fighting style was almost identical to Naruto's, which disappointed fans as they expected him to have a unique way of fighting.

3) Rock Lee

Chrollo Lucilfer @MiloticSama Oh my days Rock Lee looks so scary in Boruto Oh my days Rock Lee looks so scary in Boruto https://t.co/EeXnoJprXG

Lee's ninja journey was one of the most inspiring parts of the original series. Many people regarded him as a failure because of his lack of Ninjutsu or Genjutsu skills, but he never allowed this to discourage him from his dreams.

His incredible feats, even when he was constantly disadvantaged, and his particular fighting style were some of the most iconic moments in the original series. Now, Lee is rarely seen in battle, which is disappointing as he could have been one of the best fighters in the village.

4) Anko Mitarashi

Anko used to be a scary Kunoichi now, she is just a joke for the series (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Orochimaru's former student and one of the most remarkable characters during Naruto's childhood, Anko was an intriguing Kunoichi that fans loved from the first time she appeared. Her backstory and unique personality made her stand out and be remembered even to this day.

Unfortunately, Boruto treats her like a joke. We have seen several plus-sized characters in the franchise be amazing fighters, a trend that Anko's portrayal unfortunately broke. Her weight is often regarded as just a gag in the series, which fans quickly began to hate.

5) Yamato

The temporary captain of Team 7 after Kakashi could not lead them, Yamato was an incredible ninja with abilities never seen before. He is one of Orochimaru's experiments with Hashirama's cells, giving him a vast arsenal of techniques that fans loved to see in action.

Still, Yamato is now relegated to keeping Orochimaru under surveillance, something he is apparently not that good at since the Sanin can still cause havoc from time to time. His potential is being wasted here, something fans hate to see happening to him.

