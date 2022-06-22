Which Naruto waifu would date you, based on your zodiac?

Over the course of the Naruto series, numerous female characters were introduced. Some of them were crucial to the plot while the others happened to be minor characters that didn’t really influence the story all that much.

Even though it’s been a few years since the series ended, the fan base is quite active. One of the most commonly held discussions is understanding which waifu would date a person based on their zodiac sign. Let’s take a look at some of the characters and how their traits would be compatible with a person from the various zodiac signs.

Temari and 11 other waifus from Naruto and the people they would date

1) Aries - Temari

Temari on the left (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Aries are those who love a good competition since it helps them grow as individuals. They never back down from a challenge and always approach it head on with no hesitation.

Such a person would love Temari’s company because she is quite fierce and strong as a character. She is someone who would push her loved ones to become a better individual; a person who cares deeply for the ones that are close to her.

2) Taurus - Tsunade

Tsunade (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Taureans are those who can be quite serious when they want to, but show signs of laziness every now and then. Tsunade is someone who has voiced her annoyance when it comes to work, but she is certainly dependable at the end of the day.

This similarity would be one of the reasons why Tsunade would date a person of this zodiac sign. Another similarity is that both Taureans and Tsunade have great mental fortitude, which could be another reason why they would work well together.

3) Gemini - Ino

Gemini are usually quite driven and hardworking individuals. They are quite spontaneous as well, which makes them great companions.

Ino is someone who is understanding, fierce, and is extremely good at what she does as well. She is quite capable as a shinobi, but is also someone who can focus on her life away from work. This is why Ino would be great with Gemini.

4) Cancer - Hinata

Cancer are incredibly intuitive people and are great when it comes to work. However, it would be a bit of a task for anyone to understand them because they take time to establish trust with others.

The reason why Hinata would be perfect is because she is empathetic and has a lot of patience. She is also the kind of person that wouldn’t shy away from pointing out an error in judgment and working towards it. Hinata is an incredible shinobi who is quite intuitive in a social setting.

5) Leo - Sakura

Leos can be a tad bit dramatic and certainly enjoy the spotlight. They are the type of people that take pride in what they’re good at and don’t back away from a challenge and enjoy good competition.

Sakura is similar in that way because she has faced tough competition ever since her academy days. She might not have been a character that is loved by everybody, but she became a strong kunoichi in the Naruto series towards the end of Shippuden. This is why Sakura would work well with Leo.

6) Virgo - Tenten

Virgos are quite logical and they believe in a rational approach to all problems. For the most part, they are capable of keeping their emotions aside and attempt to solve any problem in a logical manner.

While Tenten might not have been the most popular character who received a ton of screen time in the Naruto series, she is quite rational and doesn’t let her emotions dictate her actions. This is why Tenten and Virgos would get along quite well.

7) Libra - Kurenai

Kurenai (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Libras are the type of people who attempt to achieve balance in everything that they do. While they are hard-working individuals, they certainly believe in maintaining balance in their lives.

Kurenai is someone who is quite level-headed and cares deeply for the ones around her. She is also someone that is quite calm and collected, which is why Libras and Kurenai would get along quite well.

8) Scorpio - Karin

Karin (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Scorpios can be a little mysterious, but they are people who are approachable. One common trait is that they are people that actively seek out knowledge. The reason why Karin would get along well is because she too seeks knowledge and wants to understand things she doesn’t.

She might have sided with one of the biggest antagonists in the Naruto series, but her circumstances were such that she didn’t have an option. Karin cares a lot for the one that she loves and this is why she would get along quite well with Scorpios.

9) Sagittarius - Mei

People who belong to Sagittarius are quite adventurous and enjoy exploring the unknown. They are quite level-headed and they constantly pursue knowledge.

They’re hard working and some of these traits can be seen in Mei as well. She is quite composed and is open to understanding things she doesn’t know. She is open-minded and patient, which is why she would get along with someone who's a Sagittarius.

10) Capricorn - Konan

Konan(Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

Capricorns are quite ambitious and one of the most valuable things for them is effort. They are people that would put in the work for anything it is that they want to achieve.

The reason why Konan would get along well with them is because she too is quite ambitious. She was one of the founding members of the Akatsuki and she wanted to change the world. She is someone that wanted to make the world a less violent place and her journey was arduous. Her patience and ambition would allow her to get along with Capricorns.

11) Aquarius - Kushina

Kushina (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz, Naruto)

People who belong to Aquarius are quite humanitarian and empathetic towards people in general. They don’t let fear hold them back and are ready to take on some of the hardest tasks in order for them to grow as individuals.

Kushina is someone who is strong and confident in her abilities. She is someone that pushes people around her to become better individuals. Kushina has a positive and a calming effect on people, which is why she would work well with Aquarius.

12) Pisces - Anko

Pisceans are quite intuitive around people and they’re extremely patient as well. They’re empathetic and are constantly learning; especially as they are people who learn a lot from experience.

Anko is someone who has gone through a lot and learnt from her mistakes in the past. She is someone whose judgment is impeccable and is someone who will support her loved ones.

Her patience and strength is something that will really help her loved one in times of difficulty. Anko might not be the most popular waifu in the Naruto series but she is certainly a capable and respectable kunoichi.

