Black Clover and Boruto fans unite over hating Studio Pierrot after disappointing Anime Japan update

Black Clover and Boruto fans were probably among the most annoyed fandoms after the Anime Japan 2025 event. This was because of the lack of updates regarding the anime adaptations of their favorite series. This has been a running problem for quite some time now for these two franchises since Studio Pierrot has yet to provide new updates.

The veteran studio has been primarily focusing on the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War anime in recent years, and that dedication seems to have had negative consequences on these two series. Despite this, Boruto and Black Clover fans would have appreciated some updates regarding their future projects, but those continue to elude them, as of this writing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

Black Clover and Boruto fans were left frustrated after the lack of updates at the Anime Japan 2025 event

During the Anime Japan 2025 event, Studio Pierrot announced the rebroadcast of Tokyo Ghoul:re in a concert hall with the list of voice actors and performers. This announcement was the key visual to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the anime Ninku.

Besides, Mr. Osomatsu season 4 is scheduled for July 2025 (already announced in January 2025), and Magical Sisters Lulutto Lilly is planned for 2026, which was announced 2 weeks ago. Naturally, this frustrated a lot of Boruto and Black Clover fans.

It has been a running issue since both anime were put on hiatus, as Studio Pierrot has not provided significant updates regarding their future. While there have been statements confirming that their eventual comeback is going to be in a seasonal format, Anime Japan 2025 seemed like a great chance to give their fandoms some hope, but that was not meant to be.

As mentioned earlier, the studio has been working heavily on the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War alongside author Tite Kubo, which is perhaps why their other major franchises have been put on hold. Furthermore, this would suggest that this series needs to conclude the fourth cour of its anime run before these two franchises can move forward with their projects.

More reactions online

Black Clover and Boruto fans have valid reasons for their frustration, considering that Pierrot put them on hiatus at a moment when both series were heading to some of their best content in the manga. While the possibility of receiving high-quality animation in a seasonal format is certainly encouraging, the lack of new information has been a thorn in the fandoms' side.

The 2023 Black Clover film, Sword of the Wizard King, and some Boruto episodes, such as the ones featuring Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki against Momoshiki Otsutsuki, prove that Pierrot can deliver when it matters.

A lot of fans feel that their favorite franchises have been mistreated. Furthermore, others feel that Bleach being the priority highlights that these two series are not important to this production house.

"Being a fan of any anime which is produced by Studio Pierrot is just sad and painful," someone said.

"Well Black Clover fans Borurto fans- the non idiotc/toxic ones & Naruto fans, we can all collectively put on our clown masks for expecting anything new from pierrot," another person said.

"Naruto/Boruto & Tokyo Ghoul need to be saved from garbage that is Studio Pierrot. Creatively bankrupt and incompetent, surviving only because they were lucky enough to land these big IPs a decade ago, destroy them and let them rot," someone else said.

Black Clover and Boruto are bound to return in anime format at some point, but Pierrot's way of doing things has made both fandoms question if it is the right production house for them.

