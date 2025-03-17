Boruto Two Blue Vortex needs to reuse the formula of one Part 1 arc's climax

Boruto Two Blue Vortex benefited greatly from the climax of the first part of the manga, and most people praised the latter because of the Omnipotence plot twist, but there is another factor that this second part needs to recover. And that is the element of the shifting alliances, which provided a degree of tension that perhaps the story is not currently providing.

That is because Boruto Two Blue Vortex started thanks to Kawaki turning his back on the protagonist and Naruto, even reaching the point of teaming up with Code at the time. This is an element that perhaps this second part doesn't have, having a very clear good and bad side, which perhaps doesn't maintain that degree of tension.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex needs to return to the first part climax's shifting alliances

Kawaki, Hidari, and Code as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

An underrated element of the first part during its climax that a lot of people don't highlight is the nature of its shifting alliances, where Kawaki was the main instigator. He was a major factor in what was the Omnipotence plot twist, and that also stemmed from the fact that he has his own motivations and interests that don't align with the other factions.

That is why he sided with Code when the protagonist was trying to stop them, which is something that perhaps the second part doesn't have. For the most part, Kawaki has been siding with the rest of the Hidden Leaf Village ninjas, and the protagonist has been doing the same thing even if he is perceived as a criminal, which robs the story of a degree of mystery.

However, the fact that this doesn't happen at the moment in the second part doesn't mean that the story is lacking this potential. There is still the variable of Momoshiki within Boruto, Code is still lurking around, Jura is gaining prominence, and Kawaki has his own goals, which are all elements that could lead to a lot of potential alliances.

Potential shifting alliances

Boruto, Kawaki, and Amado as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has a lot of potential shifting alliances in the series with the likes of Kawaki and Amado, with the former having clear ulterior motives and the latter being the source of a lot of mysteries. Therefore, these events could play out in a way where the audience doesn't have a clear idea of what could happen as the story unfolds.

For example, Code could side with Jura to take out Boruto and Kawaki while the latter wants more power and has proven to be willing to do what it takes to get what he wants. As mentioned earlier, Amado is a bit of a wildcard in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, which means that he could be revealed as having other motivations, to the point that some have theorized that he is one of the missing Otsutsuki, although this is mere speculation.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has injected a lot of life into this sequel, but there is no denying that some things could be executed a bit better. In that regard, the lack of tension at times can be due to the fact that alliances are not changing that much, which is a problem. However, there are enough factors and motivations for this element to return to the story, especially considering that the manga seems to be reaching its climax, or at least hints at that.

