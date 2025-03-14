Kashin Koji's alternate timelines would be the perfect anime-original content for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

The story of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex picked up from the ending of part 1 with a much higher-stakes yet grounded tone. While the overall tension following Eida's omnipotence was seamlessly integrated into the various character interactions, Kashin Koji's return managed to make the protagonists' current journey much more important.

While Kashin Koji appeared briefly in part 1 to hinder Isshiki's resurrection, part 2 revealed that Kashin Koji had unlocked the Ten Directions jutsu, derived from the Shibai cells. Ten Directions allowed Kashin Koji to peer into possible futures and map out optimal plans for the world's survival.

Although the anime's return date is currently up to speculation, given the series' monthly schedule and rather low chapter count, it is almost guaranteed that filler chapters will be present. The multiple futures seen by Kashin Koji might just be the perfect material for such filler episodes.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series and reflects the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Kashin Koji's alternate timelines leave much room for a much darker story

Kashin Koji as shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

The original Boruto anime had a total episode count of 293, out of which 206 episodes were filler episodes completely disconnected from the manga. While such situations were common prior to the reign of seasonal anime, the continuation of a monthly release schedule makes it clear that filler episodes will continue to appear in the future.

Although previously released filler episodes have been created with plots completely built from scratch without any plot relevance, the reveal of Kashin Koji's shinjutsu serves as the best avenue for plot-relevant filler episodes.

Kashin Koji's shinjutsu was unlocked following his defeat at the hands of Isshiki. The Ten Directions shinjutsu allowed him to view numerous alternate versions of the future. While these futures have not been fully described within the manga, Kashin Koji's rather grim demeanor alongside his numerous mentions of the world's doom makes it evident that the world is steadily approaching apocalypse.

Boruto as shown in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series is trying to divert from the Naruto formula to paint a much grimmer story, the alternate timelines could serve as the best glimpse into such outcomes. The original timeline's events are being overseen by the protagonist as well as Kashin Koji, albeit the protagonist has no concrete knowledge of the future.

While the current antagonists, the Shinju, have managed to push the stakes to a much higher level due to their instinctual and unpredictable nature, glimpses into the alternate timelines would solidify the protagonists' and Kashin Koji's rather erratic behavior while trimming their margins of error.

Jura as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Time travel has already been introduced within the anime's fillers. Using similar plot devices to interconnect the alternate timelines will only serve to deepen the main story's plot while simultaneously providing enough time for the manga to forgo the need for fillers.

The fillers will actually answer the mysteries behind Rasengan Uzuhiko and Kawaki's actual fate while even giving a glimpse of the destruction caused by other Otsutsukis or Shinjus. Given that numerous plot points can be explored via alternate timelines, they'll serve as the perfect setting for filler episodes.

Final thoughts

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be released on March 18, 2025, and will mainly focus on Konohamaru's fate, which rests in the hands of Matsuri. Although the anime's return is yet to be announced, the quality may improve a lot, given the recent trends within Studio Pierrot.

