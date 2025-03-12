Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 sneak peek shows Mitsuki's Sage mode against a Shinju

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 is set to be released on March 18, 2025, but its sneak peek has already been released. The sneak peek continued the frenzy in the Hidden Leaf Village by showcasing a heated showdown between Ryu and Mitsuki. Moreover, the Hidden Leaf shinobi was using his Sage Mode, overpowering Ryu's iron sand.

Ad

In the previous chapters, the Hidden Leaf-Sand alliance revealed its true intentions when Yodo couldn't hold her blood lust. However, the protagonist side didn't lose heart and went against Ryu with everything they had. Even though Araya's sword proved crucial against the Shinju, Ryu again gained the upper hand by forcing the Hidden Sand shinobi to throw his sword away.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 sneak peek: Mitsuki's Sage Mode versus Ryu's Iron Sand

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 sneak peek (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The previous installment of the series showcased the continuation of the ongoing showdowns in the Hidden Sand Village. Where Konohamaru struggled against Matsuri, the Sand-Leaf alliance buckled up to go against Ryu. The first half of the showdown proved crucial for the protagonist group as Araya's sword overpowered Ryu. However, he was soon robbed of this amenity.

Ad

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 sneak peek might continue from where it left off after Araya lost his trump, Mitsuki took the battle into his own hands by activating his Sage Mode. Moreover, as seen in the sneak peek image, Ryu was overpowered by Mitsuki's Sage Mode snakes.

Strangely, the panel showcased in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 didn't have any dialogue so it might be hard to interpret what happened before these two fought. Mitsuki might not be fighting alone in this as Sarada's efforts also proved crucial in this battle. On the other hand, Araya might be trying to get his hands on his sword which was imbued with Shinki's Iron Sand.

Ad

Mitsuki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mitsuki is a part of Hidden Leaf Village's Team 7, alongside Sarada and Boruto. What made him special is his battle IQ and ability to adapt to any situation he is placed him. Sage Mode is one of the numerous powers that Mitsuki could use. The Senjutsu transformation is activated through the appearance of a singular horn and a heavy chakra aura around the user.

Ad

Moreover, in the past, Mitsuki's control over this senjutsu was amateurish as it killed his cells at an uncontrollable rate. However, with time, he got used to this transformation, and his showdown against Ryu in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 might be the biggest test to prove whether Mitsuki's Sage Mode could be a game-changer or just a fluke.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 might also shed light on the Konohamaru versus Matsuri fight and showcase whether the Shinju was able to 'engulf' the Hidden Leaf shinobi. The second sneak peek might put light on this fight but the spotlight might be the heated showdown between Ryu and the Leaf-Sand alliance.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback