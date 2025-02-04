Araya, not Boruto, may be who saves Sarada and co from Ryu

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has set up a fight between the Shinobi and the Human God Tree Ryu. While fans may have high hopes for Sarada to save the day, as suggested by the manga, surprisingly, Araya might be the one who takes the lead in the upcoming fight.

As seen in the previous chapter, while the Shinobi hoped to trick Ryu into giving them his Thorn Soul Bulb, the Human God Tree had already set up a trap for them. Ryu used his Iron Sand to trap the Shinobi, and soon after, he used it to manipulate Sarada to try and kill Yodo. Just then, Araya saved the day using his Loadstone sand-sealing blade.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Trending

Araya's Loadstone Sand-Sealing Blade could be the key to defeating Ryu in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, Shinki could manipulate Iron Sand. Hence, considering that Ryu was a Human God Tree based on him, he too, possessed the ability. He used this ability to coat the shinobi's bodies with Iron Sand to manipulate them as he pleased. While fans may have expected Ryu only to be able to manipulate the Shinobi into making small movements, his Iron Sand was more than capable of holding Shinobi up in the air.

With that, any person would have assumed that the Shinobi were set to meet their doom when Ryu manipulated Sarada into attacking Yodo. That's when Araya came to their rescue.

Araya as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Araya and Shinki were on the same team, hence, Araya had created a loadstone sand-sealing blade capable of attracting Shinki's Iron Sand. Loadstones are naturally magnetized pieces of mineral magnetite capable of attracting iron. Araya used the loadstone's properties to attract the Iron Sand close to Sarada and Yodo to help them escape Ryu's manipulation.

Subsequently, the Sand Shinobi may have a huge role to play in the upcoming battle. However, as seen in the previous manga chapter, Araya does not need to move his blade through the area where the Iron Sand is present but only create a slashing wave, which will accumulate all Iron Sand within the area. This could be a sign that Araya's Loadstone sand-sealing blade may be able to generate a magnetic field.

Sarada and Yodo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If that is the case, the upcoming battle is set to be a tactical fight one where losing Araya could confirm the Shinobi's defeat. If Araya's sword is capable of creating a magnetic field, he could continuously manipulate the Iron Sand around them to keep his allies safe. So, no matter how Ryu would attack the Shinobi, as long as he is within Araya's magnetic field, the Sand Shinobi should be able to keep his attack from ever reaching their target.

However, if Ryu were to leave the magnetic field, it would put the Shinobi in great danger because the field was the only thing capable of leveling the playing field. Thus, it is to be seen how Araya would use his Loadstone sand-sealing blade and how Ryu counters it.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback