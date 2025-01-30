Boruto and Himawari teaming up could finally show fans one of the Byakugan's unused powers

When Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga began, fans started wondering about the sequel series's name, theorizing that it was hinting at two protagonists in the story. While many fans believed that the two protagonists were Boruto and Kawaki, as time passed, fans started thinking that Himawari had a higher chance of helming the role alongside her older brother.

While the manga hinted at Himawari having some hidden power in the prequel manga, no one expected her to become the new Jinchuriki for the Nine-Tailed Beast Kurama. Ever since this development was revealed in the series, all fans can think of is how Himawari would support her older brother using her Kurama Chakra Mode.

While fans would certainly want to witness this partnership, this possible partnership could also finally give them a glimpse of an unused Byakugan technique hinted at back in Naruto.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

The unused Byakugan technique in Naruto could finally feature in Boruto

Neji Hyuga as seen in Naruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, during the Chuunin Exam fight between Neji and Hinata in Naruto, Neji Hyuga revealed that his Byakugan was capable of detecting the tenketsu within one's body.

As explained by Kakashi Hatake, there were 361 chakra points in one's body, no larger than a needle prick. These nodes were called tenketsu, and in theory, if one were to hit them accurately, they could halt the flow of an enemy chakra or enhance it, controlling it in any way they wished.

While everyone focused on Hyuga's ability to halt their enemy's chakra, the technique to enhance one's chakra seemingly got ignored.

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans may remember, while the manga has yet to highlight Himawari's Byakugan, as revealed in the anime, the Uzumaki has already awakened it. While it is true that she hasn't received a lot of training for the same, there is a decent chance that she might have trained alongside her aunt Hanabi Hyuga during the time skip, hoping to learn her dojutsu's abilities.

While Himawari herself may not consider her dojutsu powers strong enough to take down enemies like the Human God Trees, she must have learned how to use the tenketsu to either halt or enhance one's chakra. If by some miracle, Himawari has learned how to use the unused Byakugan technique, she could realistically enhance Boruto's chakra flow, giving him a better chance at taking down all the Human God Trees.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

That said, such a possible development needs some foreshadowing. The manga should hint that Himawari has mastered her Byakugan to some limit. Only after that can the manga showcase a series of developments that show the protagonist teaming up with his younger sister.

As fans would remember, due to the Omnipotence Shinjutsu, to Himawari, Kawaki was her older brother, while Boruto was her adopted brother. Hence, it would take some complex developments for the two characters to rely on each other during a fight.

