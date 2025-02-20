Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given V Jump magazine's monthly release pattern, the manga's upcoming chapter will be released next month. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.
The manga's previous chapter saw Araya free Mitsuki, following which all four shinobi focused on taking down Ryu. While Araya was the one deciding the match's outcome for the longest time, Ryu managed to confiscate his blade. Elsewhere, Matsuri prepared to devour Konohamaru.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 release date and time
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will be available to read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. While the manga's first three and latest three chapters will be available to read for free on all platforms, the remaining chapters can only be accessed on the MANGA Plus application. The only problem is that the chapters can only be viewed once.
Other platforms offer the chapters too, albeit one would need to purchase their premium memberships.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 Recap
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, titled Konohamaru-chan, saw Araya take center stage against Ryu as he used his Loadstone Sand-sealing blade to counter all of Ryu's Iron Sand attacks.
To counter this, the Human God Tree teleported some Claw Grimes to their location. Just as one Claw Grime was set to bite Yodo, Araya arrived to protect her. Unfortunately, the moment his blade got stuck in a Claw Grime, Ryu teleported it away.
Elsewhere, Jura instructed Hidari and Mamushi about overcoming their instincts, which had to do something with love. Love was capable of affecting the God Trees as well, evident from Matsuri's reaction to Konohamaru, despite him being her target.
What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 will most likely reveal the remainder of the conflicts against the two Human God Trees Matsuri and Ryu. With Matsuri wanting to devour Konohamaru, someone may need to rescue him from this predicament.
As for Ryu, with Araya's blade taken away, the shinobi lost their trump card. Hence, it is to be seen how the shinobi deal with the Human God Tree. Considering the odds, Yodo may step up and face off against the Shinki clone.
