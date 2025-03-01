Konohamaru's actions in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex further prove why he's not fit to be a Hokage

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has provided Konohamaru Sarutobi with the limelight he deserves, this development has become a bane for his prospects. This is because, unlike what fans previously believed, the jounin's latest actions have proved why he isn't fit to become the Hokage in the future.

As fans must remember, Konohamaru had told the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade, that he aspired to become the Seventh Hokage after Naruto became Lord Sixth. While Naruto was named the Seventh Hokage after Kakashi, Konohamaru was still eyeing the Hokage position. Unfortunately, the manga's latest developments have proved why he was much further from his goal than what fans must have thought.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Konohamaru's exchange with Matsuri in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex proves he is unfit to become the Hokage

Shikamaru Nara as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, Kashin Koji had instructed Shikamaru Nara to assign Team 7 to go to the Land of the Wind and work alongside the Sand Shinobi to defeat Matsuri and Ryu and collect their Thorn Soul Bulbs.

As part of this mission, Shikamaru gave Konohamaru only one task, to befriend the Human God Trees and betray them later to collect the Thorn Soul Bulbs. However, despite the world-ending odds, Konohamaru sacrificed the mission to prioritize his emotions.

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike Sarada and Mitsuki, who had a tough task in befriending Ryu, Konohamaru had it much easier as Matsuri had a crush on Konohamaru and wanted to get close to him herself. Realistically, Konohamaru needed to do nothing but go along with whatever Matsuri wanted to do to keep her happy. However, he drew the line over some goosebumps he felt over his body.

As Matsuri wanted to feel closer to Konohamaru, she wanted to call him "Konohamaru-chan." This was a nickname only Moegi Kazamatsuri called him, hence Konohamaru felt goosebumps around his body. However, instead of keeping quiet, the Jounin asked the Human God Tree to refrain from calling him that.

Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

This development triggered Matsuri's emotions as she immediately realized that the person Konohamaru referred to in his explanation for goosebumps was none other than Moegi. However, Konohamaru still had the chance to fix this mistake by allowing the Human God Tree to address him using his nickname. Nevertheless, the Shinobi chose to stick with what he said.

This development proved that Konohamaru was unfit to become the Hokage. As fans must have observed in the Naruto franchise, the position of the Hokage was filled with sacrifices. Several Hokage had sacrificed their lives to protect the Hidden Leaf Village.

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Konohamaru, a Shinobi trained to overcome his emotions during a mission, was massively failing because he did not want to feel goosebumps over a nickname. This development proves how incompetent Konohamaru was as a Shinobi, let alone a Hokage.

