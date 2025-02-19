Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19: Matsuri prepares to devour Konohamaru as Ryu confiscates Araya's blade

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, the manga finally revealed what happened after Araya countered Ryu's Iron Sand with his Loadstone Sand-sealing Blade. Elsewhere, Matsuri who was livid at Konohamaru seemed like she was set to devour.

Ad

The previous manga chapter saw Kawaki strike a deal with Amado. While Kawaki was prepared to implant his karma onto an Akebi clone, he only wanted to do it after eliminating all Otsutsuki threats. The manga later saw both Ryu and Matsuri seeing through the shinobi's deception.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19: Eida informs Boruto and Koji about Konohamaru

Leaf and Sand shinobi as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19, titled Konohamaru-chan, opened with a flashback of Araya and Shinki. Shinki infused his chakra onto a blade creating the Loadstone Sand-sealing Blade. The blade was capable of controlling Shinki's Iron Sand to some extent. While it was a handicap for Shinki against Araya, he did not mind it as long as it meant his father Gaara would be safe.

Ad

Trending

That's when Araya asked Shinki to pay some attention to Yodo. In response, Shinki called him a hypocrite as all he talked about was Yodo.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 then switched to the present as Araya rescued Mitsuki from Ryu's Iron Sand using the Loadstone Sand-sealing Blade. With that, Mitsuki joined Araya and others in the fight against Ryu. Yodo and Araya were set to focus on the Iron Sand, while Mitsuki and Sarada were to focus on attacking Ryu.

Ad

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

Ryu immediately attacked the shinobi using his Iron Sand. However, Araya easily countered it using his blade. Moments later, Yodo detected that an attack was coming from their rear and instructed Araya the same. With that, Araya managed to counter that attack as well. Apparently, Yodo had good detection skills and could identify from where Ryu was attacking.

Ad

Sarada used her Fireball Jutsu on Ryu, however, he shielded himself using Iron Sand. Just then, Mitsuki caught hold of the shinju by attacking him with his snakes. Unfortunately, Ryu evaded the attack this time by turning himself into Iron Sand. While this move was surprising, Yodo managed to locate Ryu's original body, allowing Araya to strike him.

This attack was followed by Sage Mode Mitsuki using his snakes infused with Lightning jutsu and Sarada using her Chidori while having her Sharingan activated.

Ad

Eida as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 then switched to Matsuri and Konohamaru. Matsuri wanted to call Konohamaru "Konohamaru-chan," but he remained hellbent on asking her not to.

Ad

Eida witnessed this incident and realized what Matsuri truly wanted. That's when Kashin Koji and Boruto asked Eida about the events in the Land of the Wind. As per Eida, while Sarada and Co held their own against Ryu, Konohamaru was in a pinch. Boruto wanted to help his sensei, but Kashin Koji stopped him.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 then switched to the shinju in their hideout. As per Jura, all lifeforms should live based on their instinct. However, as a side-effect of intelligence, they were bound by reasoning, which made their instincts dull. While this had nothing to do with the shinju, the other side-effect "love" was capable of affecting them, as evident from how it affected Matsuri.

Ad

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 (Image via Shueisha)

Realistically, "Ino-Shika-Cho" was a good combo, but they prioritized saving Himawari, leading to Inojin Yamanaka's "death." Hence, Jura could not overlook that emotion. Therefore, Jura wanted the shinju to understand the concept of love and overcome it.

Ad

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 then switched back to the fight between the shinobi and Ryu. Araya again attacked "Iron Sand" Ryu with his blade. Unfortunately, this time he wasn't alone as he teleported some Claw Grimes to assist him in the fight. While Mitsuki and Sarada tried taking them down, there were just too many.

During this, the Claw Grimes surrounded Yodo and were set to bite her. That's when Araya arrived to save her using his blade. Unfortunately, the blade got stuck on the Claw Grime and Ryu teleported the Claw Grime back to its base. With that, the shinobi lost their trump card. The manga chapter ended with Matsuri preparing to devour Konohamaru.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback